Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 5 - 1,000M:

Field Force 44.8. Soon You Think H 39.7. For Fun Only 41. Bail Out barrier/36.9. Mr Dreamman 42.

Pace work: Miracle Kid.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M:

Mr No Problem barrier/36.9. Napoleon canter/40.8. Loyalty's Angel barrier/35.6. Valberry 40.7. Casper 42. Dubleo Beauty barrier/36.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M:

Born A Fighter 40.8. Lively Dragon 39.2. Supreme Star 41.8. War Lord 38.2. Classic King 42. See For Yourself barrier/36.9. Miss Blanchett 40.

Pace work: Heavenly Gift.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M:

Luck Happy 42. Great Geronimo 39.7. Real Hero barrier/38.8.

Pace work: Full Meaning.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M:

Military Star 38. Super Victory 39. Uncle Glory 36. Don't Forget This 40.

Pace work: Thong's Jiaqing.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M:

One More Achiever 38.8. In Full Bloom 40. Rewarding Smile 38.7. Dane's Anatomy H canter/40. Sir Rally H 36. Get The Lotski 39.7. Dawn Prospect 42. Jetstar Eagle 39.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M:

Ultimate Hero 40.8. Empire Bay gallop.

Victory March canter/43. Prince Islander 44.8. Blademeister 41. Chinese Street 42.8.

Pace work: Camera Stellata and Deputy Law.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M:

Rush canter/40. Succession 41.8. Auspicious Star 45. Messi 44.8. Luck Dragon 41.8. Od Star 37.8. Who's The Boss 45. Gold Coast Captain 39.7. Pisces Jet 41. Sharp Knight H 42.8.

Pace work: Grand Show and Swan Song.

CLASS 5 - 1,800M:

Glory Age 43.3. Jackwin 42.8. Sing Express 39. Aprobacion 38. Great Prince 42.8.

Pace work: Leap Of Faith.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:

More Than Fast H 40. Super Ace 41.8. Speedy Amiga 39.2. I Am Midas 44.3. Money & Me 41.3.

Pace work: Divergent.