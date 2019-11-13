Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

COSMO C - 1800M:

Sonny Bill H 38.7. Halo Inspire 38.2.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M STR:

Puravi barrier practice. Determine To Win barrier/37. Raptor 40. Phan Nee Star pace work. Neverunconditional * 42.2.

Slow work: One More Achiever.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Sing Darci.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Mastro Geppetto 39.2. Rant And Rave pace work.

Slow work: Ipoh Dash. One O Nine. Roses For Me.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Sing Energy gallop. The Millionaire * 41.8. Magical Park * canter/41.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Darci Super canter/pace work. Racing Man 36.8.

Slow work: Good Taste.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M:

Baoye Champion pace work.

Slow work: Taoca Warrior.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

CORONATION CUP - 1,600M:

Multiblue Shark * 40.5. King Win * 39.9.

TAN SRI DAVID V.JEYARATNAM CHARITY CUP - 1,400M:

Luwak Coffee 40.8. Duty First * barrier/36.

Slow work: Star Genius.

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,000M:

Grand Cross 42.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Bristol Diamond barrier/37.2. Cambridge * 38.2. World Harmony 38.2. Smart Eagle canter/39. Brahms And Liszt barrier/37.2.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Always D'Great pace work. My First Million * barrier practice. Sing Roulette pace work. Big Bank canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Tic Tac Toe * 39.2. Just Name It canter/42.8. Master Jiangmen H pace work. Lucky Coin H pace work. General Marshall 44.

Slow work: Iking.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M:

Multiblue Tosca * 38.2. Double Rainbow 36.8. Joyful 39.1. Emirates Warrior pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1100M STR:

Star Choice barrier/36.2. Classic King pace work. Highland Falcon 40. Power Express barrier/37.2.

Slow work: All Serene.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M:

Soon You Think gallop. Chief Clerk * barrier/37. Justice Grace pace work.

Slow work: Asian Jet.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M:

Balboa * 39.2. Messi 42.

Slow work: Grand Show.