Racing

Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Nov 13, 2019 12:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

COSMO C - 1800M:

Sonny Bill H 38.7. Halo Inspire 38.2.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M STR:

Puravi barrier practice. Determine To Win barrier/37. Raptor 40. Phan Nee Star pace work. Neverunconditional * 42.2.

Slow work: One More Achiever.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

Related Stories

Dazzle Gold sparkles at dawn

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Friday

Joseph Jagger hard to beat

Slow work: Sing Darci.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Mastro Geppetto 39.2. Rant And Rave pace work.

Slow work: Ipoh Dash. One O Nine. Roses For Me.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Sing Energy gallop. The Millionaire * 41.8. Magical Park * canter/41.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Darci Super canter/pace work. Racing Man 36.8.

Slow work: Good Taste.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M:

Baoye Champion pace work.

Slow work: Taoca Warrior.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

CORONATION CUP - 1,600M:

Multiblue Shark * 40.5. King Win * 39.9.

TAN SRI DAVID V.JEYARATNAM CHARITY CUP - 1,400M:

Luwak Coffee 40.8. Duty First * barrier/36.

Slow work: Star Genius.

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,000M:

Grand Cross 42.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Bristol Diamond barrier/37.2. Cambridge * 38.2. World Harmony 38.2. Smart Eagle canter/39. Brahms And Liszt barrier/37.2.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Always D'Great pace work. My First Million * barrier practice. Sing Roulette pace work. Big Bank canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Tic Tac Toe * 39.2. Just Name It canter/42.8. Master Jiangmen H pace work. Lucky Coin H pace work. General Marshall 44.

Slow work: Iking.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M:

Multiblue Tosca * 38.2. Double Rainbow 36.8. Joyful 39.1. Emirates Warrior pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1100M STR:

Star Choice barrier/36.2. Classic King pace work. Highland Falcon 40. Power Express barrier/37.2.

Slow work: All Serene.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M:

Soon You Think gallop. Chief Clerk * barrier/37. Justice Grace pace work.

Slow work: Asian Jet.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M:

Balboa * 39.2. Messi 42.

Slow work: Grand Show.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING