Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
COSMO C - 1800M:
Sonny Bill H 38.7. Halo Inspire 38.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M STR:
Puravi barrier practice. Determine To Win barrier/37. Raptor 40. Phan Nee Star pace work. Neverunconditional * 42.2.
Slow work: One More Achiever.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Sing Darci.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Mastro Geppetto 39.2. Rant And Rave pace work.
Slow work: Ipoh Dash. One O Nine. Roses For Me.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Sing Energy gallop. The Millionaire * 41.8. Magical Park * canter/41.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Darci Super canter/pace work. Racing Man 36.8.
Slow work: Good Taste.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M:
Baoye Champion pace work.
Slow work: Taoca Warrior.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
CORONATION CUP - 1,600M:
Multiblue Shark * 40.5. King Win * 39.9.
TAN SRI DAVID V.JEYARATNAM CHARITY CUP - 1,400M:
Luwak Coffee 40.8. Duty First * barrier/36.
Slow work: Star Genius.
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,000M:
Grand Cross 42.
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Bristol Diamond barrier/37.2. Cambridge * 38.2. World Harmony 38.2. Smart Eagle canter/39. Brahms And Liszt barrier/37.2.
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:
Always D'Great pace work. My First Million * barrier practice. Sing Roulette pace work. Big Bank canter/pace work.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M:
Tic Tac Toe * 39.2. Just Name It canter/42.8. Master Jiangmen H pace work. Lucky Coin H pace work. General Marshall 44.
Slow work: Iking.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M:
Multiblue Tosca * 38.2. Double Rainbow 36.8. Joyful 39.1. Emirates Warrior pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1100M STR:
Star Choice barrier/36.2. Classic King pace work. Highland Falcon 40. Power Express barrier/37.2.
Slow work: All Serene.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M:
Soon You Think gallop. Chief Clerk * barrier/37. Justice Grace pace work.
Slow work: Asian Jet.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M:
Balboa * 39.2. Messi 42.
Slow work: Grand Show.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now