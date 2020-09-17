Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
NICE WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
ENRICHED STAKES A - 1,200M: Pentagon pace work. Slow work: Silver Wind *.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M: Stageshow * trot/41.9.
Slow work: Lucky Giant *.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M: Perfect Commando 40.8.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M: Chief Clerk * canter/42.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M: Slow work: You Are Genius *.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M: Darci Super pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M: Slow work: Quasar *. Good Taste *.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M: Indomitable Speed * pace work. Glory Age pace work. Top Turf 43. Slow work: Don't Forget This *.
