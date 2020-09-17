Racing

Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Sep 17, 2020 12:00 am

NICE WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

ENRICHED STAKES A - 1,200M: Pentagon pace work. Slow work: Silver Wind *.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M: Stageshow * trot/41.9.

Slow work: Lucky Giant *.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M: Perfect Commando 40.8.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M: Chief Clerk * canter/42.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M: Slow work: You Are Genius *.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M: Darci Super pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M: Slow work: Quasar *. Good Taste *.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M: Indomitable Speed * pace work. Glory Age pace work. Top Turf 43. Slow work: Don't Forget This *.

