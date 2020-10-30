Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
RACE 1: Happy Sixtysix * pace work. Mayweather 39.7.
Slow work: Sing Darci, Racing Man, Snow Dancer.
RACE 2: Slow work: Keen Dragon, Rock Me Easy, My First Million, Napoleon.
RACE 3: Slow work: Luck Happy *, Supreme Justice, Mastro Geppetto, On The Razz.
RACE 4: Slow work: Discretely Red, General Marshall, Cause To Fly, Elusive Genius, Aspen, Chief Clerk, Mr DJ, Emirates Warrior.
RACE 5: Slow work: Not Usual Prince, Relau Star *, Pendragon Princess H, Andado.
RACE 6: Slow work: Artemister, Balboa *, Tan's Legendary *.
RACE 7: Slow work: Davinci *, Big Bank *, Sing Express, Ordos Legend.
RACE 8: Crown Star * pace work.
Slow work: Grand Cross, Laus Deo, Doctor Ginger *.
RACE 9: Slow work: Julius Caesar, Mr Wolff, Lucky Enough *, Perfect Commando, Shosha Kazanan, Red Symphony, Stirling.
RACE 10: Slow work: Silver Wind *, Place Your Bet, World Harmony, Lucky Giant *.
RACE 11: Slow work: Sing Roulette, Colorado Prince, Once A Thief, Standout, Jumbo Star, Neverunconditional.
RACE 12: Slow work: Clarton Fortune, You Are Genius, Colour Paint, Rant And Rave, Speedy Amiga, Thunderstruck, Triple One D'Great.
