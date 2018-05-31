Yesterday’s Ipoh trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

COSMO C - 1,400m: Slow work: Keen Dragon. Luck Success. Luminiff Lad.

Tuesday: Keen Dragon 40. Kuantan Hill trot/pace work. Flying Winner * 41.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Hydrant barrier/36.1. Ultra Hero barrier/36.5.

Slow work: Ariel *.

Tuesday: Peach Bowl trot/pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Crown Star. Mr Dreyfuss. Nature Is Nature.

Tuesday: Multiblue Rancho * canter/42. Lightning Hero canter/pace work. Nature Is Nature pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m (straight): Tuesday: Luck Happy * 42.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Handsome Boss barrier/36.5.

Slow work: Mayweather *.

Tuesday: Great Geronimo 40. Thong's Jiaqing 39.

CLASS 5 - 1,800m: Sing Express barrier/36.7.

Slow work: Aprobacion *.

Tuesday: Succession 38.7. OD Star canter/39. Gold Coast Captain 43.8. Glory Age 39.6. Leap Of Faith * canter/39.8. Aprobacion * 39.6.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

PERAK GOLD VASE - 1,100m (straight): Slow work: Tidal Wave. Mr Nevermind.

Tuesday: Truson * 39.3. Al Valore 41. Mr Nevermind canter/39.

MALAYSIA 3YO CHAMPIONSHIP - 1,200m:Slow work: In Full Bloom. Sing Darci. For Fun Only.

Tuesday: Relau Star * canter/38.8. In Full Bloom 42.9. RA Force 39.2. For Fun Only 42.9.

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,200m: Slow work: Happy Sixtysix.

Tuesday: Black And White canter/38.8. Al Valore 41. Luke Man * canter/39.

COSMO C - 1,400m:Slow work: Littlebitofjoy *. Q Nine Magic. Davinci *. Tuesday: Davinci * 40.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: More Than Fast * barrier/36.1. Bercham barrier/35.3. Southern Chief barrier/35.3.

Tuesday: Bercham pace work. Stirling 40.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m:Slow work: Bahar. Halo Inspire. I Am Midas. Iking. Highland Falcon.

Tuesday: Zac Benevolent trot/41.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m (straight): Slow work: Jetstar Eagle. Auspicious Star.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Super Dragon. Rewarding Smile. Loyalty's Angel.

Tuesday: Multiblue Tosca * pace work. Rewarding Smile 38.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Over Limits barrier/36.1.

Slow work: Miss Blanchett. One More Achiever. Classic King.

Tuesday: One More Achiever 42.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Due Home barrier/36.1. Explosive Force barrier/36.5.

Slow work: Military Star.

Tuesday: Victory March trot/41.8. Mystic Warrior pace work.