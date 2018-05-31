Yesterday’s Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
COSMO C - 1,400m: Slow work: Keen Dragon. Luck Success. Luminiff Lad.
Tuesday: Keen Dragon 40. Kuantan Hill trot/pace work. Flying Winner * 41.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Hydrant barrier/36.1. Ultra Hero barrier/36.5.
Slow work: Ariel *.
Tuesday: Peach Bowl trot/pace work.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Crown Star. Mr Dreyfuss. Nature Is Nature.
Tuesday: Multiblue Rancho * canter/42. Lightning Hero canter/pace work. Nature Is Nature pace work.
CLASS 5 - 1,100m (straight): Tuesday: Luck Happy * 42.2.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Handsome Boss barrier/36.5.
Slow work: Mayweather *.
Tuesday: Great Geronimo 40. Thong's Jiaqing 39.
CLASS 5 - 1,800m: Sing Express barrier/36.7.
Slow work: Aprobacion *.
Tuesday: Succession 38.7. OD Star canter/39. Gold Coast Captain 43.8. Glory Age 39.6. Leap Of Faith * canter/39.8. Aprobacion * 39.6.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
PERAK GOLD VASE - 1,100m (straight): Slow work: Tidal Wave. Mr Nevermind.
Tuesday: Truson * 39.3. Al Valore 41. Mr Nevermind canter/39.
MALAYSIA 3YO CHAMPIONSHIP - 1,200m:Slow work: In Full Bloom. Sing Darci. For Fun Only.
Tuesday: Relau Star * canter/38.8. In Full Bloom 42.9. RA Force 39.2. For Fun Only 42.9.
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,200m: Slow work: Happy Sixtysix.
Tuesday: Black And White canter/38.8. Al Valore 41. Luke Man * canter/39.
COSMO C - 1,400m:Slow work: Littlebitofjoy *. Q Nine Magic. Davinci *. Tuesday: Davinci * 40.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: More Than Fast * barrier/36.1. Bercham barrier/35.3. Southern Chief barrier/35.3.
Tuesday: Bercham pace work. Stirling 40.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m:Slow work: Bahar. Halo Inspire. I Am Midas. Iking. Highland Falcon.
Tuesday: Zac Benevolent trot/41.9.
CLASS 5 - 1,100m (straight): Slow work: Jetstar Eagle. Auspicious Star.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Super Dragon. Rewarding Smile. Loyalty's Angel.
Tuesday: Multiblue Tosca * pace work. Rewarding Smile 38.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Over Limits barrier/36.1.
Slow work: Miss Blanchett. One More Achiever. Classic King.
Tuesday: One More Achiever 42.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Due Home barrier/36.1. Explosive Force barrier/36.5.
Slow work: Military Star.
Tuesday: Victory March trot/41.8. Mystic Warrior pace work.
