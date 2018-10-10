Racing

Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Oct 10, 2018 12:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

Class 4 (A) STR - 1,100M:

Provocateur 37.8. Colorado Prince canter/38.2. Ace King 38. Triple One D'Great 37.

Class 4 (B) STR - 1,100M:

Big Boss 43. For Fun Only 36.8. Asprey 41.8

Super Dragon 40. Cherish 39.4. Mr Dreyfuss 38. Neverunconditional 40.2.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M:

King Zoustar covered the 600m in 36.2sec Jockey Michael Rodd was on the reins.
Alasamo * 37.8. Stirling 40. Bristol 38.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,000M:

Thong's Jiaqing 39. Handsome Boss 44.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Golden Empire 42.3. Sing Darci 41. Rush 40.8. Dawn Prospect 40. Sing Express 41.8.

Don't Forget This 41.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Race For Fame canter/38.3. Rewarding Smile 38.8. Suvarnabhumi canter/37.8.

