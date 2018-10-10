Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
Class 4 (A) STR - 1,100M:
Provocateur 37.8. Colorado Prince canter/38.2. Ace King 38. Triple One D'Great 37.
Class 4 (B) STR - 1,100M:
Big Boss 43. For Fun Only 36.8. Asprey 41.8
Super Dragon 40. Cherish 39.4. Mr Dreyfuss 38. Neverunconditional 40.2.
Class 4 (B) - 1,400M:
Alasamo * 37.8. Stirling 40. Bristol 38.8.
Class 5 (B) - 1,000M:
Thong's Jiaqing 39. Handsome Boss 44.8.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Golden Empire 42.3. Sing Darci 41. Rush 40.8. Dawn Prospect 40. Sing Express 41.8.
Don't Forget This 41.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Race For Fame canter/38.3. Rewarding Smile 38.8. Suvarnabhumi canter/37.8.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now