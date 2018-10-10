Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M:

Mr Nevermind canter/39. Relau Star * canter 39. Big Lightning * 36.3. Brahms And Liszt canter/40. Platinum Life canter/39.9. Crown Star 44.8. Champagne Rein 43.8.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Flying Winner 37.3. Rasmee * 38.2. Q Nine Magic 41. Luck Success 37.8. Keen Dragon * 36.6. Discretely Red 39.

Happy Sixtysix 41. Purple Rain Lady 38.2. Second Chance 38.2. Idyllic Scenery 40.2.

Class 5 (A) - 1,000M:

Tic Tac Toe 39.2. Luminiff Lad canter/40.

Century World canter/41. Jumbo Star 37. Miss Blanchett/gallop. Magical Ten 39.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Hydrant 37. Lucky Coin 39. Luck Happy 36.6. Dane's Anatomy canter/38. Born A Fighter canter/40.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Good Taste canter/42.2. Ra Force canter/39. Lightning Hero 43.2. Sir Rally 37.8. See For Yourself 39.2. Power Express 37.7.

Class 5 (A) - 1,600M:

Eyeofthetiger * 38.2. Messi 38.6.Jetstar Eagle 40. Soon You Think 39.6. Gold Coast Captain 41.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,600M:

Get The Lotski * 41.2. Luck Dragon 41.1.

Ramzes 39.2. Swan Song 37.7. Napoleon canter/37.8. Aprobacion 41. Butch Cassidy 42. Super Victory 41.2.

Initiation - 1,200M

Enhancement 37.7. Yurosho barrier/ 37.2. King Win canter/39. Speedy Amiga canter/39.8. Roses For Me 41. Mastro Geppetto 41. Powerful Star barrier/37.3. Smart Eagle 41.