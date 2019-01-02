Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,000m: Crown Star pace work. Hun Yeang Road * canter/38.2. Field Force 42.

Slow work: Hongchen.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,000m: Second Chance canter/42.

Slow work: Army Of One.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400m: Happy Sixtysix * canter/41. Luck Success * 39.6.

Slow work: Leon.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400m: Big Bank 41.8. Luck Happy 42.2. One More Achiever 42.6. Bristol Diamond pace work.

Slow work: Keen Dragon. Mazandaran.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,000m: War Story pace work. Neverunconditional pace work.

Slow work: Century World. Classic King *.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,000m: Nova Dashing 44. Thong's Jiaqing * pace work. Handsome Boss 43.8.

Slow work: Don't Forget This *.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m: Roses For Me 42. Gold Coast Captain trot/pace work. Lucky Giant * 41. Due Home 41.

Slow work: King Power. Just Name It *.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400m: Golden Empire 41.8. Jetstar Eagle pace work. Dawn Prospect * pace work. Full Meaning canter/40.

Slow work: Balboa. Get The Lotski. Mayweather *. Valberry.