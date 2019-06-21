Racing

Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Jun 21, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

Slow work: Powerful Star, Don't Forget This H, Deputy Law.

RACE 2

Slow work: Easy Lover, Happy Valley

RACE 3

Slow work: All Serene, Sing Roulette

RACE 4

Slow work: For Fun Only, Party Girl, Champagne Rein , Luck Success, You Are Genius H, Easy Dancer.

RACE 5

Slow work: Luck Happy H, Brave Malala, Leon, Halo Inspire.

RACE 7

Slow work: Mr Nevermind H, Black And White.

Jockey Joseph Azzopardi is looking for a double on Silent Force tonight.
Racing

Hard to stop Silent Force

RACE 8

Slow work: Congratu, Roses For Me, RACE 9

Slow work: Power Express, Jetstar Eagle H, In Full Bloom, Luck Dragon, Napoleon, Mayweather, Right Partner, Rush

RACE 10

Slow work: I Am Midas, Purple Rain Lady, Keen Dragon, The Millionaire, Get The Lotski, Golden Empire

HORSE RACING