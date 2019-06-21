Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
RACE 1
Slow work: Powerful Star, Don't Forget This H, Deputy Law.
RACE 2
Slow work: Easy Lover, Happy Valley
RACE 3
Slow work: All Serene, Sing Roulette
RACE 4
Slow work: For Fun Only, Party Girl, Champagne Rein , Luck Success, You Are Genius H, Easy Dancer.
RACE 5
Slow work: Luck Happy H, Brave Malala, Leon, Halo Inspire.
RACE 7
Slow work: Mr Nevermind H, Black And White.
RACE 8
Slow work: Congratu, Roses For Me, RACE 9
Slow work: Power Express, Jetstar Eagle H, In Full Bloom, Luck Dragon, Napoleon, Mayweather, Right Partner, Rush
RACE 10
Slow work: I Am Midas, Purple Rain Lady, Keen Dragon, The Millionaire, Get The Lotski, Golden Empire
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now