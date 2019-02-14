Racing

Yesterday's KL gallops

Feb 14, 2019 06:00 am

SATURDAY'S ENTRIES

Metro A - 1,400M:

Tilsworth Freddie canter/38.3.

Class 4 (B) - 1,100M:

Slow work: Immortality.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Slow work: William King, Gold Power,

WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

Machung Star.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Hero Champion.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Slow work: Perfect Run, Ramifications.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:

Slow work: Acme, Musang King, Jet Ace,

Glory Kid.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Encosta Zone.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Street Champ.

Open Maiden - 1,600M:

Slow work: Satellite Master * 38.9.

SUNDAY'S ENTRIES

Metro A - 1,400M:

Aud Dollar canter/42. Showboy * 37.2.

Class 3 - 1,700M:

Slow work: Nova Ranger.

Class 4 (A) - 1,100M:

Slow work: Frankly My Dear.

Russell The Crowe 36.

Class 4 (A) - 1,100M:

Pace work: Sharon's Star.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Slow work: High Tensile.

Class 4 (A) - 1,700M:

Slow work: Ausone, Soon Seeker.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Jubilation, Morales.

