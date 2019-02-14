Yesterday's KL gallops
SATURDAY'S ENTRIES
Metro A - 1,400M:
Tilsworth Freddie canter/38.3.
Class 4 (B) - 1,100M:
Slow work: Immortality.
Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: William King, Gold Power,
Machung Star.
Class 4 (B) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Hero Champion.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Perfect Run, Ramifications.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Acme, Musang King, Jet Ace,
Glory Kid.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Encosta Zone.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Street Champ.
Open Maiden - 1,600M:
Slow work: Satellite Master * 38.9.
SUNDAY'S ENTRIES
Metro A - 1,400M:
Aud Dollar canter/42. Showboy * 37.2.
Class 3 - 1,700M:
Slow work: Nova Ranger.
Class 4 (A) - 1,100M:
Slow work: Frankly My Dear.
Russell The Crowe 36.
Class 4 (A) - 1,100M:
Pace work: Sharon's Star.
Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: High Tensile.
Class 4 (A) - 1,700M:
Slow work: Ausone, Soon Seeker.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Jubilation, Morales.
