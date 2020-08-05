Yesterday's KL trackwork

GALLOPS BY SATURDAY'S HORSES

Combined Class 2 & 3 - 1,600m:

Hussonator canter/39.8. Ausone barrier/38. Turf Princess 38.4.

Class 3 - 1,200m: Sattar 38.2. Ten Emperor canter/36.3. Ebraz * 37. Larson canter/41.3. Arrogate Achiever 38. D'Great Light barrier/37.6.

Class 4 (A) - 1,100m: Golden Slam 41.2. Harveywallbanger canter/42. Mise En Garde 37.8. Pomp pace work.

Class 4 (B) - 1,100m: Ashhab canter/39.4. Platoon canter/42. D'Great Eminence canter/38.7. Hydrant 38. Super Line 36.6. Black Mamba 40.5.

Class 4 (A) - 1,300M: Star Invincible canter/36.5. Create Abundance 39.3. Tilsworth Jacobi 38.6. Condado canter/39. D'Great Star canter/pace work.

Class 4 (B) - 1,300m: Asia canter/gallop. D'Great Duchess canter/37. Grand Knight barrier/37.6.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200m: Majulah 39.9. Spin Fire canter/40.8. Washington canter/38.3. Perfect Girl 37. Satellite Golden pace work. Sattelite Golden pace work. Ready To Star pace work. Red Rackham 40.3. Alan canter/39.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200m: Satellite Genius 42.9. Super Eight canter/40. Phantasos barrier/39.9. Believe It Or Not 39.9. D'Great Elegance canter/38. Lady Liberty 38.5. Song Kid 38.7.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400m: First Light canter/38.3. D'Great Strike canter/36.1. My Goodness 37.4. Lim's Master canter/38. Red Sapphire canter/39.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400m: Elite Rocket 37. Yulong Holy Flying 41.3. Born A Fighter 36.4. Magical Talent canter/pace work.

GALLOPS BY SUNDAY'S HORSES

Supreme A - 1,300m: Truson 41.2. Showboy * 36. Ready To Rock canter/38.2. Mr Crowe 35.3. Golden Tycoon canter/36.3. Sacred Tonic canter/38. Mozart Eclipse 38.2. Splendor 38.9.

Class 3 - 1,200m: Song To The Moon 37.8. Magic Seventy Two canter/37.3.

Class 4 (B) - 1,100m: Warrior King barrier/37.6. Chinese Tea barrier/38. Looks Good 37.7. Maymun 37.6. D'Great Speed canter/40. Mon Energy * 37. Ready To Roll canter/41.

Class 4 (A) - 1,300m: Fighting Warrior canter/36.5. Metagross canter/40. Dont Mind Ifido canter/38.7. O'Reilly Bay canter/36.6. Aidehour 41.6.

Class 4 (A) - 1,700m: Keng Mak Mak H 37.8. Vain Tycoon canter/38.3. Easter Mate 39.4. First Passthepost 37.8.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200m: Luck Mak Mak barrier/37.8. Trinity Tarzan 38.9. God's Fate canter/41.3. Immortal Legacy canter/39.5.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400m: God Of War barrier/37.6. Calm And Tranquil pace work. Orion canter/41.8. Burbank 38.5. All My Eye 37.7.

Max Two Stakes - 1,300m: D'Great Win 39.3. Cuban Heel 39.6. Moonshine Mistress 37.8. Siew Yuk pace work.

Open Maiden - 1,200m: Muhen canter/40. Trinity Elite canter/40.1. Fantastic Eclipse * 36.2. Leopard Eclipse * 36.2. Magic Eclipse 37.8.