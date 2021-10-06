Yesterday's KL trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,600M
Mat Smart 39. Keng Mak Mak 40. Hongchen 40.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M
Desire canter/pace work. Big Bus barrier test/37.6. Chino Dinero canter/pace work. Lisboa Star canter/pace work. Pomp canter/39.2.Our Dynamite canter/39. Winner's Euphoria barrier/38.2. Char Kway Teow 41.7.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Sha Na Na 41. Perfect Run canter/pace work. Speedy Demon 40.2. What A Boss barrier/37.6.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M
Bonsai Ren * 37.8. Manchung Star 39. Best bay 37.8. Beauty Luck pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M
Wildfire canter/39.9. Platoon canter/pace work. Trinity Flying 42.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100M
Horse King 39.5. Unstoppable Train * barrier/38.2. I'm The Man canter/pace work. Tiger Boss barrier/37.6.
