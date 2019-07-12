Yesterday's KL trackwork for Sunday
RACE 1
Slow work: Lining Together, Lion City Gold, Emperor Warrior.
RACE 2
Nova Phoenix canter/42.
Slow work: Supreme Supreme, Anak Warrior *, Will Be Better, Elite Gustavo, Good Vibrations, Jet Ace.
RACE 3
Slow work: Victory Cat, Brilliant Star, Bukit Subang.
Pace work: D'Great Hawk.
RACE 5
Slow work: Aussie Eagle, Beijing Star, Golden Dragon.
RACE 7
Slow work: Twentysixtwelve, Ideal Guide, Harveywallbanger .
RACE 10
Pace work: I Am The Boss
