Yesterday's KL trackwork for Sunday

Jul 12, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

Slow work: Lining Together, Lion City Gold, Emperor Warrior.

RACE 2

Nova Phoenix canter/42.

Slow work: Supreme Supreme, Anak Warrior *, Will Be Better, Elite Gustavo, Good Vibrations, Jet Ace.

RACE 3

Slow work: Victory Cat, Brilliant Star, Bukit Subang.

Pace work: D'Great Hawk.

RACE 5

Slow work: Aussie Eagle, Beijing Star, Golden Dragon.

Perth jockey Joseph Azzopardi rode Silent Force to a win two starts back.
Silent Force can make amends

RACE 7

Slow work: Twentysixtwelve, Ideal Guide, Harveywallbanger .

RACE 10

Pace work: I Am The Boss

