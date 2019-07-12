Yesterday's KL trackwork for Sunday

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

Slow work: Lining Together, Lion City Gold, Emperor Warrior.

RACE 2

Nova Phoenix canter/42.

Slow work: Supreme Supreme, Anak Warrior *, Will Be Better, Elite Gustavo, Good Vibrations, Jet Ace.

RACE 3

Slow work: Victory Cat, Brilliant Star, Bukit Subang.

Pace work: D'Great Hawk.

RACE 5

Slow work: Aussie Eagle, Beijing Star, Golden Dragon.

RACE 7

Slow work: Twentysixtwelve, Ideal Guide, Harveywallbanger .

RACE 10

Pace work: I Am The Boss