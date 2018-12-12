Yesterday's KL trackwork by Sunday's runners

E-mail this article

CLASS 3 - 1,400M

Lim's Casino canter/39 *. D'Great Vulture canter/39.5. Mr Crowe 39.7.

Nova Falcon37.7 *. Ateej 35.1 *.

Prince Raven canter/40.7.

Good Intentions canter/38.5.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Big Lightning canter/41 *. Out Of Nowhere canter/pace work.

Triple One Star canter/39. Elite Gold canter/gallop. Arc Cara canter/40.5.

Brilliant Deal canter/pace work.

Rum N Raisins 37.4. Karigara canter/40.8.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Elite Silencer canter/40.8. Ling Chong 44. Rainbow Fish canter/41 *. Jeram Village canter/gallop. D'Great Song canter/pace work. Get Going 41.8.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

Optimus canter/gallop. Silk Route barrier/35.9 *. Confound canter/pace work. Victory Cat canter/40.1.

Street Of London canter/38 *.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

Ideal Guide canter/pace work. I Am The Boss barrier/36.2 *. Blood Royal canter/40.8. Oriental Spirit 41.8.

Lucky Sixtysix 40.2. Putmoney Takemoney 41.2.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

Segar The Best canter/39.9.

Bukit Subang canter/39.7.

Arecibo canter/40.8.

Greenstone canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Srikandi 38.8. Lonesome Me canter/38.

Teen Angel canter/pace work.

Bull And Bear canter/41.

Elite Gustavo canter/38.4.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Good Vibrations canter/40.8.

Elegant Dancer barrier/35.9 *.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Once A Thief pace work. Union Jac canter/pace work. Big Paris canter/38.4 *. What 41.3. Super Eight canter/39.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Mr Connery barrier/35.9. Golden Glory canter/44. Smart Master 41.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M

Fledgeling canter/39.9.

D'Great Swift canter/gallop.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Confeat canter/37.7. Elite Rocket canter/40. Sling Shot 37.4 *.

Fraser canter/pace work.

Mise En Garde barrier/36.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:

War Dragon canter/38.5.

Ebtihaal barrier/35.9.

D'Great Magic canter/pace work.

Money Monster 38.8.

Norman barrier/42.