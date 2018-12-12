Yesterday's KL trackwork by Sunday's runners
CLASS 3 - 1,400M
Lim's Casino canter/39 *. D'Great Vulture canter/39.5. Mr Crowe 39.7.
Nova Falcon37.7 *. Ateej 35.1 *.
Prince Raven canter/40.7.
Good Intentions canter/38.5.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M
Big Lightning canter/41 *. Out Of Nowhere canter/pace work.
Triple One Star canter/39. Elite Gold canter/gallop. Arc Cara canter/40.5.
Brilliant Deal canter/pace work.
Rum N Raisins 37.4. Karigara canter/40.8.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M
Elite Silencer canter/40.8. Ling Chong 44. Rainbow Fish canter/41 *. Jeram Village canter/gallop. D'Great Song canter/pace work. Get Going 41.8.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M
Optimus canter/gallop. Silk Route barrier/35.9 *. Confound canter/pace work. Victory Cat canter/40.1.
Street Of London canter/38 *.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M
Ideal Guide canter/pace work. I Am The Boss barrier/36.2 *. Blood Royal canter/40.8. Oriental Spirit 41.8.
Lucky Sixtysix 40.2. Putmoney Takemoney 41.2.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M
Segar The Best canter/39.9.
Bukit Subang canter/39.7.
Arecibo canter/40.8.
Greenstone canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Srikandi 38.8. Lonesome Me canter/38.
Teen Angel canter/pace work.
Bull And Bear canter/41.
Elite Gustavo canter/38.4.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Good Vibrations canter/40.8.
Elegant Dancer barrier/35.9 *.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M
Once A Thief pace work. Union Jac canter/pace work. Big Paris canter/38.4 *. What 41.3. Super Eight canter/39.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M
Mr Connery barrier/35.9. Golden Glory canter/44. Smart Master 41.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M
Fledgeling canter/39.9.
D'Great Swift canter/gallop.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M
Confeat canter/37.7. Elite Rocket canter/40. Sling Shot 37.4 *.
Fraser canter/pace work.
Mise En Garde barrier/36.3.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:
War Dragon canter/38.5.
Ebtihaal barrier/35.9.
D'Great Magic canter/pace work.
Money Monster 38.8.
Norman barrier/42.
