Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Mai Darko (G Boss ) 1,000m/vet *
2 Petite Voix (M Rodd) blinkers *
3 The Capital (O Placais) blinkers *
4 Middle Kingdom (D Moor) newcomer
5 Dontlookdownonme (M Ewe)
6 Boy Next Door (CC Wong) newcomer
1,000m/vet
Margins and time: 1/2, shd, 21/2, nk, 4 (1min 01.40sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Shahbaa (A Collett) *
2 Legendary Era (R Curatolo) *
3 Full Luck (Placais) *
4 Gyarados (I Saifudin) blinkers-pacifiers
5 * ouseboat * arry (Boss) 1,000m/vet
6 E Supreme (WS Chan) blinkers off
Margins and time: Shd, 1/2, 11/4, 21/4, 4 (1:01.93)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Caorunn (J Powell) *
2 Ettijah (Curatolo) *
3 Cadet (N Juglall)
4 Imperial Win (Chan)
5 Astrojet (Boss)
6 King Kong (Rodd)
7 Basilisk (Placais)
8 Red Claw (CS Chin)
9 Fortune Six (Moor)
10 Trigger Man
Margins and time: * d, 1/2, 31/2, shd, 51/2, 1/2, 51/4, 1/2, 141/4 (1:00.42)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Navagio (M Kellady) *
2 Morales (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 River Superstar (M Zaki)
4 Raptor (Curatolo)
5 Golden Rooster (Moor)
6 Vistara (Chin)
7 Always Innocent (Rodd)
8 * undred * undred (E Finnegan)
9 The One (A Munro)
Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, shd, 2, 3/4, 31/4, 11/4, 91/2 (1:01.28)
