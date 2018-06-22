Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 22, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Mai Darko (G Boss ) 1,000m/vet *

2 Petite Voix (M Rodd) blinkers *

3 The Capital (O Placais) blinkers *

4 Middle Kingdom (D Moor) newcomer

5 Dontlookdownonme (M Ewe)

6 Boy Next Door (CC Wong) newcomer

Back River Golden and Absolvido

1,000m/vet

Margins and time: 1/2, shd, 21/2, nk, 4 (1min 01.40sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Shahbaa (A Collett) *

2 Legendary Era (R Curatolo) *

3 Full Luck (Placais) *

4 Gyarados (I Saifudin) blinkers-pacifiers

5 * ouseboat * arry (Boss) 1,000m/vet

6 E Supreme (WS Chan) blinkers off

Margins and time: Shd, 1/2, 11/4, 21/4, 4 (1:01.93)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Caorunn (J Powell) *

2 Ettijah (Curatolo) *

3 Cadet (N Juglall)

4 Imperial Win (Chan)

5 Astrojet (Boss)

6 King Kong (Rodd)

7 Basilisk (Placais)

8 Red Claw (CS Chin)

9 Fortune Six (Moor)

10 Trigger Man

Margins and time: * d, 1/2, 31/2, shd, 51/2, 1/2, 51/4, 1/2, 141/4 (1:00.42)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Navagio (M Kellady) *

2 Morales (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 River Superstar (M Zaki)

4 Raptor (Curatolo)

5 Golden Rooster (Moor)

6 Vistara (Chin)

7 Always Innocent (Rodd)

8 * undred * undred (E Finnegan)

9 The One (A Munro)

Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, shd, 2, 3/4, 31/4, 11/4, 91/2 (1:01.28)

