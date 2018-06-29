Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Newcomers Evil Roadster (in white), Super Win (No. 8) and Extra Win in a blanket finish with Evil Wesley (No. 9) finishing fourth in yesterday's Trial 4. PHOTO: STC
Jun 29, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 My Win (N Juglall) blinkers *

2 Verizon (WH Kok) blinkers-pacifiers

3 Rusty Brown, 1,000m/vet

4 Black Jade (D Moor) starting stall

5 Per Inpower (T See) blinkers

6 Makanani (O Placais) starting stall

7 Tenma

Margins and time: 3/4, 1, nk, 21/2, 151/4, 113/4 (1min 00.77sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Conatus G (CC Wong) *

2 Lucky Hada (Moor) blinkers

3 Miracle Wei Wei (Placais) blinkers

4 Murrayfield (I Amirul)

5 Dream Big (A Collett)

6 Kashan (See)

Margins and time: 3/4, 3/4, 11/2, 21/2, 17 (1:02.04)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Aramco (J Powell) *

2 Gran Torino (Placais) *

3 Dusseldorf (Wong)

4 Lord Of Cloud (See)

5 Bahana (Amirul)

6 King Kong (M Rodd)

Margins and time: Hd, 31/2, 33/4, 2, 3/4 (1:00.27)

TRIAL 4 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Evil Roadster (C Grylls) *

2 Super Win (Placais) *

3 Extra Win (A Munro) *

4 Evil Wesley

5 Antares

6 Good Warrior (B Vorster) blinkers

7 Speed Up (Kok)

8 Yellow Jade Horse

Margins and time: Shd, hd, 1/2, 13/4, hd, 31/2, 61/4 (1:01.44)K

