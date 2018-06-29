Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 My Win (N Juglall) blinkers *
2 Verizon (WH Kok) blinkers-pacifiers
3 Rusty Brown, 1,000m/vet
4 Black Jade (D Moor) starting stall
5 Per Inpower (T See) blinkers
6 Makanani (O Placais) starting stall
7 Tenma
Margins and time: 3/4, 1, nk, 21/2, 151/4, 113/4 (1min 00.77sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Conatus G (CC Wong) *
2 Lucky Hada (Moor) blinkers
3 Miracle Wei Wei (Placais) blinkers
4 Murrayfield (I Amirul)
5 Dream Big (A Collett)
6 Kashan (See)
Margins and time: 3/4, 3/4, 11/2, 21/2, 17 (1:02.04)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Aramco (J Powell) *
2 Gran Torino (Placais) *
3 Dusseldorf (Wong)
4 Lord Of Cloud (See)
5 Bahana (Amirul)
6 King Kong (M Rodd)
Margins and time: Hd, 31/2, 33/4, 2, 3/4 (1:00.27)
TRIAL 4 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Evil Roadster (C Grylls) *
2 Super Win (Placais) *
3 Extra Win (A Munro) *
4 Evil Wesley
5 Antares
6 Good Warrior (B Vorster) blinkers
7 Speed Up (Kok)
8 Yellow Jade Horse
Margins and time: Shd, hd, 1/2, 13/4, hd, 31/2, 61/4 (1:01.44)K
