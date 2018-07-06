Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 06, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Eagle Eye (B Vorster)

2 Kirks Ryker (T krisna)

3 Drone (G Boss)

4 Nimitz (WH Kok)

5 Jumpin Jack (N Juglall)

6 Middle Kingdom (D Moor)

7 Castle Queen (A Munro)

Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, 33/4, 1/2, 1/2 (1min 00.50sev)

TRIAL 2

1 Bold Thruster (J Powell)

2 Allied Power (C Grylls)

3 Our Pinnacle (Moor)

4 Venus De Milo (R Zawari)

5 Love Me Tender (Boss)

6 My Genesis

Margins and time: 111/2, 61/2, 1/2, 2, 113/4 (59.29sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Terms Of Reference (Vorster)

2 Nadeem Sapphire (A Collett)

3 Shahbaa (R Curatolo)

4 Gros Piton (Moor)

5 Star King (AK Lim)

6 Secret Squirrel (J See)

7 Sothistheone (Grylls)

Margins and time: 31/4, 11/4, shd, 11/4, 1/2, 3/4 (1:00.60)

TRIAL 4

1 Captain Jamie (Juglall)

2 Constant Justice (M Rodd)

3 Super Denman (Vorster)

4 Curvature (Grylls)

5 Sky Rocket (Moor)

6 Only Win (Munro)

7 Auspicious Day (Curatolo)

8 Biraz (CS Chin)

9 Siam Sapphire (S Shafrizal)

Margins and time: (1, nk, 3/4, 11/2, 1/2, 51/2, 21/4, 11/4 (1:00.72)

TRIAL 5

1 Pennywise (Juglall)

2 The Odds (Rodd)

3 Southern Dragon (AK Lim)

4 Master Banger (Shafrizal)

5 Za'Eem (Curatolo)

6 Justice Smart (S Noh)

7 Howl (O Placais)

Margins and time: 11/2, 11/2, 1/2, 3/4, 23/4, hd (1:02.12)

TRIAL 6

1 Eye Guy (M Zaki)

2 Triple Trio (Boss)

3 Introit (Grylls)

4 Basilisk (Placais)

5 On Parade (Powell)

6 Theagenesofthasos (Munro)

7 Delfyne (J See)

8 Speedy Rose (Collett)

Margins and time: 21/2, 1/2, 1/2, 11/4, 31/2, 53/4, 11 (1:01.60)

