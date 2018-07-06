Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Eagle Eye (B Vorster)
2 Kirks Ryker (T krisna)
3 Drone (G Boss)
4 Nimitz (WH Kok)
5 Jumpin Jack (N Juglall)
6 Middle Kingdom (D Moor)
7 Castle Queen (A Munro)
Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, 33/4, 1/2, 1/2 (1min 00.50sev)
TRIAL 2
1 Bold Thruster (J Powell)
2 Allied Power (C Grylls)
3 Our Pinnacle (Moor)
4 Venus De Milo (R Zawari)
5 Love Me Tender (Boss)
6 My Genesis
Margins and time: 111/2, 61/2, 1/2, 2, 113/4 (59.29sec)
TRIAL 3
1 Terms Of Reference (Vorster)
2 Nadeem Sapphire (A Collett)
3 Shahbaa (R Curatolo)
4 Gros Piton (Moor)
5 Star King (AK Lim)
6 Secret Squirrel (J See)
7 Sothistheone (Grylls)
Margins and time: 31/4, 11/4, shd, 11/4, 1/2, 3/4 (1:00.60)
TRIAL 4
1 Captain Jamie (Juglall)
2 Constant Justice (M Rodd)
3 Super Denman (Vorster)
4 Curvature (Grylls)
5 Sky Rocket (Moor)
6 Only Win (Munro)
7 Auspicious Day (Curatolo)
8 Biraz (CS Chin)
9 Siam Sapphire (S Shafrizal)
Margins and time: (1, nk, 3/4, 11/2, 1/2, 51/2, 21/4, 11/4 (1:00.72)
TRIAL 5
1 Pennywise (Juglall)
2 The Odds (Rodd)
3 Southern Dragon (AK Lim)
4 Master Banger (Shafrizal)
5 Za'Eem (Curatolo)
6 Justice Smart (S Noh)
7 Howl (O Placais)
Margins and time: 11/2, 11/2, 1/2, 3/4, 23/4, hd (1:02.12)
TRIAL 6
1 Eye Guy (M Zaki)
2 Triple Trio (Boss)
3 Introit (Grylls)
4 Basilisk (Placais)
5 On Parade (Powell)
6 Theagenesofthasos (Munro)
7 Delfyne (J See)
8 Speedy Rose (Collett)
Margins and time: 21/2, 1/2, 1/2, 11/4, 31/2, 53/4, 11 (1:01.60)
