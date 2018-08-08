Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Siam Blue Vanda (G Boss)
2 Gold Prize (B Vorster)
3 Super Win (O Placais)
4 Wonderful Paint (A Collett)
5 Flaunt (S John)
Margins and time: 3/4, shd, 2, 8 (1 min 01.32sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Yulong Medal (John)
2 Mr Rockwell (Placais)
3 Mach (M Rodd)
4 Yulong Xiong Ba (B Woodworth)
5 Dash (CS Chin)
6 Yulong Shengdao
Margins and time: Shd, nk, ns, 63/4, nk (1:01.53)
TRIAL 3
1 Ashhab (WS Chan)
2 King Cobra (N Zyrul)
3 Spokesman (R Zawari)
4 Golden Flame (Woodworth)
5 My Aim
6 Hardcore (Rodd)
Margins and time: Nk, 13/4, 3/4, 11/2, 21/2 (1:02.45)
TRIAL 4
1 Super Fortune (Placais)
2 Zac Kasa (Grylls)
3 Sir Isaac (Rodd)
4 Saraab (R Curatolo)
5 Distinctive Darci (V Duric)
6 Chocante (J Powell)
7 Value Of Justice (D Moor)
Margins and time: 1/2, 23/4, 11/4, 1, 33/4, 3 (1:01.43)
TRIAL 5
1 Augustano (Duric)
2 Sun General (Moor)
3 Super Line (S Shafrizal)
4 Desert Fox (G Boss)
5 Ocean Master (I Azhar)
6 Keepitup (Powell)
7 Ayutthaya (Grylls)
8 Gold Company (Rodd)
Margins and time: 43/4, 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, 11/2, nk, 3 (1:01.08)
TRIAL 6
1 Gallant Heights (I Saifudin)
2 Mastermind (Woodworth)
3 Flash One (J See)
4 Amazing Man (M Nizar)
5 Castle Queen (A Munro)
6 Cash Is King (Rodd)
7 Circuit Winner (Grylls)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, nk, nk, 11/4, 41/4 (1:02.31)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now