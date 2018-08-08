Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Aug 08, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Siam Blue Vanda (G Boss)

2 Gold Prize (B Vorster)

3 Super Win (O Placais)

4 Wonderful Paint (A Collett)

5 Flaunt (S John)

Margins and time: 3/4, shd, 2, 8 (1 min 01.32sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Yulong Medal (John)

2 Mr Rockwell (Placais)

3 Mach (M Rodd)

4 Yulong Xiong Ba (B Woodworth)

5 Dash (CS Chin)

6 Yulong Shengdao

Margins and time: Shd, nk, ns, 63/4, nk (1:01.53)

TRIAL 3

1 Ashhab (WS Chan)

2 King Cobra (N Zyrul)

3 Spokesman (R Zawari)

4 Golden Flame (Woodworth)

5 My Aim

6 Hardcore (Rodd)

Margins and time: Nk, 13/4, 3/4, 11/2, 21/2 (1:02.45)

TRIAL 4

1 Super Fortune (Placais)

2 Zac Kasa (Grylls)

3 Sir Isaac (Rodd)

4 Saraab (R Curatolo)

5 Distinctive Darci (V Duric)

6 Chocante (J Powell)

7 Value Of Justice (D Moor)

Margins and time: 1/2, 23/4, 11/4, 1, 33/4, 3 (1:01.43)

TRIAL 5

1 Augustano (Duric)

2 Sun General (Moor)

3 Super Line (S Shafrizal)

4 Desert Fox (G Boss)

5 Ocean Master (I Azhar)

6 Keepitup (Powell)

7 Ayutthaya (Grylls)

8 Gold Company (Rodd)

Margins and time: 43/4, 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, 11/2, nk, 3 (1:01.08)

TRIAL 6

1 Gallant Heights (I Saifudin)

2 Mastermind (Woodworth)

3 Flash One (J See)

4 Amazing Man (M Nizar)

5 Castle Queen (A Munro)

6 Cash Is King (Rodd)

7 Circuit Winner (Grylls)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, nk, nk, 11/4, 41/4 (1:02.31)

