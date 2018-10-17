Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Flaunt (J Powell)
2 My Miracle
3 So Perfect (T Rehaizat)
4 Hardcore (M Rodd)
Margins and time: 1, 1¼, ½ (1min 03.38sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Galvarino
2 My Friends (N Juglall)
3 Dazzling Speed (MM Firdaus)
4 Sacred Tonic (R Zawari)
5 Tavito (C Grylls)
6 Call It (WH Kok)
7 Metagross (B Woodworth)
8 Lim's Rally
Margins and time: 1¼, ½, 2, 2¾, 2, 2, 5 (1:01.11)
TRIAL 3
1 Star Emperor
2 Lim's Cruiser (G Boss)
3 King's Speech (I Amirul)
4 Don De La Vega
5 Presto (Rehaizat)
6 Golden Sword (Rodd)
Margins and time: Shd, ½, ½, 5¼, nk (1:02.92)
TRIAL 4
1 Copacabana (Rodd)
2 Runminderbinderrun (V Duric)
3 Amazing Eclipse
4 Hyde Park (Amirul)
5 Lim's Pride (T See)
6 Remarkable Empire (M Zaki)
Margins and time: Shd, 1¼, ns, 2¼, hd (1:04.35)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now