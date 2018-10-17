Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Flaunt (J Powell)

2 My Miracle

3 So Perfect (T Rehaizat)

4 Hardcore (M Rodd)

Margins and time: 1, 1¼, ½ (1min 03.38sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Galvarino

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

2 My Friends (N Juglall)

3 Dazzling Speed (MM Firdaus)

4 Sacred Tonic (R Zawari)

5 Tavito (C Grylls)

6 Call It (WH Kok)

7 Metagross (B Woodworth)

8 Lim's Rally

Margins and time: 1¼, ½, 2, 2¾, 2, 2, 5 (1:01.11)

TRIAL 3

1 Star Emperor

2 Lim's Cruiser (G Boss)

3 King's Speech (I Amirul)

4 Don De La Vega

5 Presto (Rehaizat)

6 Golden Sword (Rodd)

Margins and time: Shd, ½, ½, 5¼, nk (1:02.92)

TRIAL 4

1 Copacabana (Rodd)

2 Runminderbinderrun (V Duric)

3 Amazing Eclipse

4 Hyde Park (Amirul)

5 Lim's Pride (T See)

6 Remarkable Empire (M Zaki)

Margins and time: Shd, 1¼, ns, 2¼, hd (1:04.35)

