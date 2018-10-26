Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Oct 26, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)

1 Duxton (T See) H

2 Morpheus (C Grylls) H

3 King Cobra (N Zyrul)

4 Standout (N Juglall) ORT

5 Hardcore (M Rodd)

6 Gyarados

The grey Ayutthaya finishing second to Bull N Rum on Oct 5.
Racing

Ayutthaya set to go one better

7 Catch The Tiger (J Powell)

8 Raise Me Up (E Aslam) ORT

Margins and time: Hd, 21/2, 13/4, 1/2, 1/2, 6, 151/2 (1min 01.22sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Captain Jamie (Juglall) blinkers H

2 Congratu (K A'Isisuhairi) blinkers-pacifiers

3 Attention (Rodd) 1,000m/blinkers

4 Little Master (I Amirul) 1,000m/blinkers

5 Crown Delight, blinkers-pacifiers

6 Maestro (Grylls) blinkers-pacifiers

7 Good Bet (B Woodworth) 1,000m/blinkers

8 Speedy Rose, blinkers-pacifiers

Margins and time: 73/4, 21/4, hd, 3/4, 3/4, 1/2, 21/4 (1:00.26)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Nova Vocal (Grylls) H

2 Super Six (Powell)

3 Lim's Cruiser (See)

4 Mo Almighty (Rodd)

5 Wecando (Amirul)

6 Meet And Greet

7 Panache (A'Isisuhairi)

8 Absolvido (WH Kok)

9 Secret Win (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 33/4, 3/4, 11/2, 3/4, 2, 1, nk, 141/4 (1:00.94)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 My Win (Woodworth)

2 Larry (Grylls)

3 Pennsylvania (Amirul)

4 Natural Impulse (I Saifudin)

5 Call It (Kok)

6 Cash Is King (Rodd)

7 Lim's Mighty

8 Scooby Dooby Doo (F Yusoff)

9Whizzy Waltzzy (Powell)

Margins and time: 1/2, ns, 11/4, 1, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 3/4 (1:02.52)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Ararat Lady (Rodd) H

2 Boy Next Door (CC Wong) H

3 Copacabana (Grylls) H

4 Saint Lincoln (Powell)

5 Ace's Wild (M Kellady)

6 Bencoolen (See)

7 Gold Company (Amirul)

8 Baymax

9 Dragon High (O Placais)

10 Mystic Pride

Margins and time: 13/4, 3/4, 11/2, hd, 11/2, 1, 21/2, 141/4, 21/4 (1:01.78)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING