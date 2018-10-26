Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)
1 Duxton (T See) H
2 Morpheus (C Grylls) H
3 King Cobra (N Zyrul)
4 Standout (N Juglall) ORT
5 Hardcore (M Rodd)
6 Gyarados
7 Catch The Tiger (J Powell)
8 Raise Me Up (E Aslam) ORT
Margins and time: Hd, 21/2, 13/4, 1/2, 1/2, 6, 151/2 (1min 01.22sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Captain Jamie (Juglall) blinkers H
2 Congratu (K A'Isisuhairi) blinkers-pacifiers
3 Attention (Rodd) 1,000m/blinkers
4 Little Master (I Amirul) 1,000m/blinkers
5 Crown Delight, blinkers-pacifiers
6 Maestro (Grylls) blinkers-pacifiers
7 Good Bet (B Woodworth) 1,000m/blinkers
8 Speedy Rose, blinkers-pacifiers
Margins and time: 73/4, 21/4, hd, 3/4, 3/4, 1/2, 21/4 (1:00.26)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Nova Vocal (Grylls) H
2 Super Six (Powell)
3 Lim's Cruiser (See)
4 Mo Almighty (Rodd)
5 Wecando (Amirul)
6 Meet And Greet
7 Panache (A'Isisuhairi)
8 Absolvido (WH Kok)
9 Secret Win (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 33/4, 3/4, 11/2, 3/4, 2, 1, nk, 141/4 (1:00.94)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 My Win (Woodworth)
2 Larry (Grylls)
3 Pennsylvania (Amirul)
4 Natural Impulse (I Saifudin)
5 Call It (Kok)
6 Cash Is King (Rodd)
7 Lim's Mighty
8 Scooby Dooby Doo (F Yusoff)
9Whizzy Waltzzy (Powell)
Margins and time: 1/2, ns, 11/4, 1, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 3/4 (1:02.52)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Ararat Lady (Rodd) H
2 Boy Next Door (CC Wong) H
3 Copacabana (Grylls) H
4 Saint Lincoln (Powell)
5 Ace's Wild (M Kellady)
6 Bencoolen (See)
7 Gold Company (Amirul)
8 Baymax
9 Dragon High (O Placais)
10 Mystic Pride
Margins and time: 13/4, 3/4, 11/2, hd, 11/2, 1, 21/2, 141/4, 21/4 (1:01.78)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now