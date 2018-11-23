Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 23, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)

1 Extra Win (R Curatolo) H

2 Bushido (V Duric) ORT H

3 Qilin Top Form (B Vorster)

4 Elight Tripleeight (O Placais)

5 Tiger Boss (I Amirul)

6 Easy South East (M Rodd) ORT

7 Cloud Shadow (M Nizar) ORT

Margins and time: Hd, 2, shd, 2, 1/2, 31/4 (1min 01.30sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Blizzard (C Grylls) newcomer H

2 Galvarino, 1,000m/blinkers H

3 Wolf Warrior, starting stall

4 Matoaka (S John) 1,000m/vet

5 Ground Attack, 1,000m/blinkers

6 King Of Glory (M Lerner) blinkers-pacifiers

Margins and time: 31/4, 91/4, 81/4, 2, 1/2 (1:00.18)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Heliosphere (Grylls) H

2 Kolombia (CC Wong)

3 Safeer (Curatolo)

4 Panache (R Iskandar)

5 Elite Star (Amirul)

6 Lim's Shot

7 Wijaya (T Rehaizat)

8 Pentagon (A Syahir)

9 Wonderful (Y Salim)

Margins and time: 21/2, 11/2, hd, 11/2, ns, 1/2, 31/4, 11/22 (1:00.61)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Fame Star (Placais) H

2 Twentysixtwelve (WS Chan)

3 Wecando (Amirul)

4 Grand Knight (N Juglall)

5 Storm Ryker

6 Lim's Mighty

7 Reign (Grylls)

8 Nadeem Sapphire (Vorster)

9Terrific (Y Salim)

10 Wonderful Success (S Shafrizal)

Margins and time: 2, 3/4, 3/4, nk, 21/2, shd, 2, 31/2, 1 (1:00.99)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Boy Next Door (Wong)

2 Whakaaria Mai (E Aslam)

3 Plato (Grylls)

4 Drone (Placais)

5 Tavito (Syahir)

6 Lucky Red (Curatolo)

7 Ma You Cai (Lerner)

8 Anghiari (Salim)

Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, ns, 2, 1, 51/4, 3/4 (1:01.51)

