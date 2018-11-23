Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)
1 Extra Win (R Curatolo) H
2 Bushido (V Duric) ORT H
3 Qilin Top Form (B Vorster)
4 Elight Tripleeight (O Placais)
5 Tiger Boss (I Amirul)
6 Easy South East (M Rodd) ORT
7 Cloud Shadow (M Nizar) ORT
Margins and time: Hd, 2, shd, 2, 1/2, 31/4 (1min 01.30sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Blizzard (C Grylls) newcomer H
2 Galvarino, 1,000m/blinkers H
3 Wolf Warrior, starting stall
4 Matoaka (S John) 1,000m/vet
5 Ground Attack, 1,000m/blinkers
6 King Of Glory (M Lerner) blinkers-pacifiers
Margins and time: 31/4, 91/4, 81/4, 2, 1/2 (1:00.18)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Heliosphere (Grylls) H
2 Kolombia (CC Wong)
3 Safeer (Curatolo)
4 Panache (R Iskandar)
5 Elite Star (Amirul)
6 Lim's Shot
7 Wijaya (T Rehaizat)
8 Pentagon (A Syahir)
9 Wonderful (Y Salim)
Margins and time: 21/2, 11/2, hd, 11/2, ns, 1/2, 31/4, 11/22 (1:00.61)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Fame Star (Placais) H
2 Twentysixtwelve (WS Chan)
3 Wecando (Amirul)
4 Grand Knight (N Juglall)
5 Storm Ryker
6 Lim's Mighty
7 Reign (Grylls)
8 Nadeem Sapphire (Vorster)
9Terrific (Y Salim)
10 Wonderful Success (S Shafrizal)
Margins and time: 2, 3/4, 3/4, nk, 21/2, shd, 2, 31/2, 1 (1:00.99)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Boy Next Door (Wong)
2 Whakaaria Mai (E Aslam)
3 Plato (Grylls)
4 Drone (Placais)
5 Tavito (Syahir)
6 Lucky Red (Curatolo)
7 Ma You Cai (Lerner)
8 Anghiari (Salim)
Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, ns, 2, 1, 51/4, 3/4 (1:01.51)
