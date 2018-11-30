Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 30, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Big Elephant (E Aslam) newcomer *

2 Smash (I Azhar) 1,000m/blinkers

3 Stay The Course (V Duric) blinkers

4 Fireworks (M Rodd) blinkers

5 Thousand Thousand (N Zyrul) blinkers

6 Sierra Conqueror, blinkers

7 Galvarino , 1,000m/blinkers

Margins and time: 23/4, nk, 1, 43/4, 23/4, 2 (1min 00.93sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Kubera's Chief (N * anafi) *

2 Larry (Duric)

3 Mr O'Reilly (M Kellady)

4 * igh Limit (I Saifudin)

5 Perfect Girl

6 Always Innocent (Rodd)

7 Winning * obby (M Lerner) blinkers

Margins and time: 21/2, 3/4, 21/4, shd, 41/2, 1 (1:01.33)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Rafaello (Vorster) *

2 Nowyousee (O Placais) *

3 Blizzard (C Grylls)

4 McGregor (Duric)

5 Maximus (S Noh)

6 Saraab (S Shafrizal)

7 Golden Sword (Rodd)

Margins and time: 11/4, 13/4, 43/4, 1/2, 3/4, hd (1:01.02)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Augustus (MM Firdaus) *

2 Time Lord (R Zawari) *

3 Sir Isaac (Rodd) *

4 Athletica (Kellady)

5 Super Fortune (Placais)

6 Alamak (Duric)

7 Autumn Assault (Y Salim)

Margins and time: Ns, 2, shd, 21/4, 61/4, 13/4 (1:00.73)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Gyarados (Placais) *

2 Streetwise (Vorster) *

3 Calvados (Zawari)

4 Goodfellas (CS Chin)

5 Larceny (I Amirul)

6 El Tordillo (Saifudin)

Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, nk, 1, ns (1:02.15)

