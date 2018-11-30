Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Big Elephant (E Aslam) newcomer *
2 Smash (I Azhar) 1,000m/blinkers
3 Stay The Course (V Duric) blinkers
4 Fireworks (M Rodd) blinkers
5 Thousand Thousand (N Zyrul) blinkers
6 Sierra Conqueror, blinkers
7 Galvarino , 1,000m/blinkers
Margins and time: 23/4, nk, 1, 43/4, 23/4, 2 (1min 00.93sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Kubera's Chief (N * anafi) *
2 Larry (Duric)
3 Mr O'Reilly (M Kellady)
4 * igh Limit (I Saifudin)
5 Perfect Girl
6 Always Innocent (Rodd)
7 Winning * obby (M Lerner) blinkers
Margins and time: 21/2, 3/4, 21/4, shd, 41/2, 1 (1:01.33)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Rafaello (Vorster) *
2 Nowyousee (O Placais) *
3 Blizzard (C Grylls)
4 McGregor (Duric)
5 Maximus (S Noh)
6 Saraab (S Shafrizal)
7 Golden Sword (Rodd)
Margins and time: 11/4, 13/4, 43/4, 1/2, 3/4, hd (1:01.02)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Augustus (MM Firdaus) *
2 Time Lord (R Zawari) *
3 Sir Isaac (Rodd) *
4 Athletica (Kellady)
5 Super Fortune (Placais)
6 Alamak (Duric)
7 Autumn Assault (Y Salim)
Margins and time: Ns, 2, shd, 21/4, 61/4, 13/4 (1:00.73)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Gyarados (Placais) *
2 Streetwise (Vorster) *
3 Calvados (Zawari)
4 Goodfellas (CS Chin)
5 Larceny (I Amirul)
6 El Tordillo (Saifudin)
Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, nk, 1, ns (1:02.15)
