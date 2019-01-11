Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jan 11, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Yulong Shengdao (K Nuh) H blinkers-pacifiers

2 Raheeb (E Aslam) 1,000m/vet H

3 Galvarino, pacifiers

4 Verizon (G Boss) 1,000m/vet

5 Lucky Boy (WS Chan) starting stall

6 Lim's Dream, pacifiers

Smart debut winner Heliosphere (No. 2) has trained on and should go on to win it in Race 7 at Kranji tonight.
Racing

Freedman's pair the top bets

7 Mataoka, 1,000m/vet

8 Ganassi (B Woodworth) newcomer

Margins and time: 11/2, 13/4, 21/4, nk, 21/4, 23/4, 41/4 (1min 00.58sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Bushido (V Duric) H

2 Super Win, blinkers

3 I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin)

4 Stay The Course (M Kellady)

5 D'Great Journey (M Ewe) pacifiers

6 Pavarotti (B Thompson)

7 My Miracle, blinkers

8 My Aim,1,000m,vet,blinkers-pacifiers

Margins and time: 1, 11/4, 31/4, 21/4, 81/4, 21/4, 4 (1:01.26)

TRIAL 3

1 Be Bee (Powell) H

2 Bengal Lancer (M Rodd) H

3 Faaltless (Kellady) H

4 Sierra Conqueror (Thompson) H

5 Alibi (Boss)

6 Scorpio (Duric)

7 Kratos (Y Salim)

8 Forever young ( I Azhar)

Margins and time: Nk, nk, 1/2, shd, 3/4, 1/2, shd (1:00.91)

TRIAL 4

1 Nepean (Kellady)H

2 Quadcopter (M Lerner) H

3 Gold Strike (Rodd)

4 Super Six (S John)

5 Autumn Century (Y Salim)

6 Solo Sun (N Juglall)

7 Kranji Gold ( Thompson)

8 I've Got A Feeling (Powell)

9 Fragrance Empire (M Ewe)

Margins and time: 1/2, 23/4, 1, 2, nk, 1, 1, 101/4 (1:00.77)

TRIAL 5

1 Super Emperor (R Zawari) H

2 O'What A Feeling (Powell) H

3 Basilisk (T See) H

4 Accelerando (V Duric)

5 Yulong Edition (Kellady)

6 Sacred Tonic (B Woodworth)

7 The One (Ewe)

Margins and time: Nk, ns, 1/2, hd, 121/4, 91/4 (1:02.58)

TRIAL 6

1 Joyous (TH Koh) H

2 Scooter (Duric)

3 Gold Kingdom (Rodd)

4 Catch The Tiger (Kellady)

5 Glamorous (Salim)

6 Tiger Force (E Aslam)

7 Everybody Happy (S Noh)

8 Land Below D Wind (Ewe)

9 Clarton Palace (See)

Margins and time: 21/2, 1/2, ns, 13/4, ns, nk, 21/2 (1:02.26)

HORSE RACING