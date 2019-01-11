Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Yulong Shengdao (K Nuh) H blinkers-pacifiers
2 Raheeb (E Aslam) 1,000m/vet H
3 Galvarino, pacifiers
4 Verizon (G Boss) 1,000m/vet
5 Lucky Boy (WS Chan) starting stall
6 Lim's Dream, pacifiers
7 Mataoka, 1,000m/vet
8 Ganassi (B Woodworth) newcomer
Margins and time: 11/2, 13/4, 21/4, nk, 21/4, 23/4, 41/4 (1min 00.58sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Bushido (V Duric) H
2 Super Win, blinkers
3 I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin)
4 Stay The Course (M Kellady)
5 D'Great Journey (M Ewe) pacifiers
6 Pavarotti (B Thompson)
7 My Miracle, blinkers
8 My Aim,1,000m,vet,blinkers-pacifiers
Margins and time: 1, 11/4, 31/4, 21/4, 81/4, 21/4, 4 (1:01.26)
TRIAL 3
1 Be Bee (Powell) H
2 Bengal Lancer (M Rodd) H
3 Faaltless (Kellady) H
4 Sierra Conqueror (Thompson) H
5 Alibi (Boss)
6 Scorpio (Duric)
7 Kratos (Y Salim)
8 Forever young ( I Azhar)
Margins and time: Nk, nk, 1/2, shd, 3/4, 1/2, shd (1:00.91)
TRIAL 4
1 Nepean (Kellady)H
2 Quadcopter (M Lerner) H
3 Gold Strike (Rodd)
4 Super Six (S John)
5 Autumn Century (Y Salim)
6 Solo Sun (N Juglall)
7 Kranji Gold ( Thompson)
8 I've Got A Feeling (Powell)
9 Fragrance Empire (M Ewe)
Margins and time: 1/2, 23/4, 1, 2, nk, 1, 1, 101/4 (1:00.77)
TRIAL 5
1 Super Emperor (R Zawari) H
2 O'What A Feeling (Powell) H
3 Basilisk (T See) H
4 Accelerando (V Duric)
5 Yulong Edition (Kellady)
6 Sacred Tonic (B Woodworth)
7 The One (Ewe)
Margins and time: Nk, ns, 1/2, hd, 121/4, 91/4 (1:02.58)
TRIAL 6
1 Joyous (TH Koh) H
2 Scooter (Duric)
3 Gold Kingdom (Rodd)
4 Catch The Tiger (Kellady)
5 Glamorous (Salim)
6 Tiger Force (E Aslam)
7 Everybody Happy (S Noh)
8 Land Below D Wind (Ewe)
9 Clarton Palace (See)
Margins and time: 21/2, 1/2, ns, 13/4, ns, nk, 21/2 (1:02.26)
