Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jan 18, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Ocean Crossing (R Iskandar) *

2 Leo (E Aslam) ORT *

3 Golden Win (TH Koh)

4 Windrunner (WS Chan) ORT

5 Unsung Hero (B Thompson)

Margins and time: ¾, 2½, 2½, 1 (1min 02.10sec)

Sierra Conqueror still Nimble

TRIAL 2

1 Not Usual Prince (WS Chan) newcomer *

2 Super Ray (G Boss) *

3 Favouritism (D Moor)

4 I Am Invisible (M Rodd)

5 Itoldyouso (F Yusoff) starting stall

6 Shenbao (I Saifudin) 1,000m/blinkers

7 Well Deserved (Chan) newcomer

Margins and time: ½, 4¼, 1½, ns, ½, 1½ (1:01.17)

TRIAL 3

1 Saraab (Aslam) *

2 Absolute Miracle

3 Grand Koonta (Moor)

4 Puaka (I Amirul)

5 Lionrockspirit (Boss)

6 Mr Dujardin (Thompson)

7 Nova Swiss (Saifudin)

8 Imperial Falls (Rodd)

Margins and time: Nk, 1½, ¾, shd, ½, 7½, 1¾ (1:03.22)

TRIAL 4

1 Plato *

2 Hugo (Moor) *

3 Waiale (Thompson)

4 The Odds (Rodd)

5 Libeccio (Amirul)

6 Purple Rain (CC Wong)

7 Rise (Saifudin)

8 Siam Sapphire (Boss)

9 Sahaba (Aslam)

Margins and time: ½, 4, ½, nk, hd, 4¼, ½, 6¾ (1:03.28)

TRIAL 5

1 Sun Ares (Iskandar) *

2 Mr Hooper (Moor) *

3 Basilisk (T See)

4 Overcoming (Rodd)

5 I'm The Man (Boss)

6 Nadeem Sapphire (S Noh)

7 Salamence (B Woodworth)

8 Rory (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 2, 2, 1¼, 1½, 6½, 12¾, 1 (1:02.64)

