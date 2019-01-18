Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Ocean Crossing (R Iskandar) *
2 Leo (E Aslam) ORT *
3 Golden Win (TH Koh)
4 Windrunner (WS Chan) ORT
5 Unsung Hero (B Thompson)
Margins and time: ¾, 2½, 2½, 1 (1min 02.10sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Not Usual Prince (WS Chan) newcomer *
2 Super Ray (G Boss) *
3 Favouritism (D Moor)
4 I Am Invisible (M Rodd)
5 Itoldyouso (F Yusoff) starting stall
6 Shenbao (I Saifudin) 1,000m/blinkers
7 Well Deserved (Chan) newcomer
Margins and time: ½, 4¼, 1½, ns, ½, 1½ (1:01.17)
TRIAL 3
1 Saraab (Aslam) *
2 Absolute Miracle
3 Grand Koonta (Moor)
4 Puaka (I Amirul)
5 Lionrockspirit (Boss)
6 Mr Dujardin (Thompson)
7 Nova Swiss (Saifudin)
8 Imperial Falls (Rodd)
Margins and time: Nk, 1½, ¾, shd, ½, 7½, 1¾ (1:03.22)
TRIAL 4
1 Plato *
2 Hugo (Moor) *
3 Waiale (Thompson)
4 The Odds (Rodd)
5 Libeccio (Amirul)
6 Purple Rain (CC Wong)
7 Rise (Saifudin)
8 Siam Sapphire (Boss)
9 Sahaba (Aslam)
Margins and time: ½, 4, ½, nk, hd, 4¼, ½, 6¾ (1:03.28)
TRIAL 5
1 Sun Ares (Iskandar) *
2 Mr Hooper (Moor) *
3 Basilisk (T See)
4 Overcoming (Rodd)
5 I'm The Man (Boss)
6 Nadeem Sapphire (S Noh)
7 Salamence (B Woodworth)
8 Rory (CS Chin)
Margins and time: 2, 2, 1¼, 1½, 6½, 12¾, 1 (1:02.64)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now