Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 01, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT/TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Victoria Perfetta (V Duric) *

2 Great Heart (D Moor) blinkers *

3 Heavenly Hand (I Saifudin)

4 Neo's Classic (Y Salim)

5 Enter The Dragon (S Noh) ORT

Margins and time: ¾, 2, 6½, 2¼ (1min 00.95)

Racing

Duo ready to go one better

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Autumn Century (Salim) 1,000m/blinkers *

2 Wind Of Liberty (M Lerner) newcomer

3 Eagle Eye (Moor) 1,000m/vet

4 Kuda Bagus (Saifudin) newcomer

5 Trump Shot (B Thompson) newcomer

6 Ground Attack, 1,000m/blinkers

Margins and time: 1, 4¾, 3¾, ½, 2 (1:02.40)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Debt Collector (M Rodd) *

2 Mighty Kenny (C Murray) *

3 Nimble (S John) *

4 Blue Swede (M Kellady)

5 Preditor (J Powell)

6 Countofmontecristo (Thompson)

7 Alibi (Moor)

8 Circuit Land (Duric)

Margins and time: ½, nk, hd, 1¼, ½, ½, ½ (1:01.13)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Mikki Joy (Powell) *

2 Baffert (Rodd) *

3 Leading Cellist (A Syahir)

4 Command Royale (WS Chan)

5 What's New (Thompson)

6 Supernova (N Zyrul)

7 Dicton (Murray)

8 Absolvido (Noh)

Margins and time: Shd, 1, nk, 1½, 3¾, 1¾, ¾ (1:01.14)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Colchester (A Syahir)

2 Ordos Legend (S Shafrizal)

3 Yulong Admiral (Moor)

4 Silver Joy (N Zyrul)

5 Wonderful Knight (CS Chin) *

6 Cracking Tottie (Rodd)

7 Dreamer Legend (Murray)

8 Yulong Fire (Salim)

9 Reign (Duric)

Margins and time: ½, hd, ½, ½, 1½, nk, nk, ns (1:02.42)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Miss Michelle *

2 Glamorous (Salim)

3 Dayuan (Saifudin)

4 The Nutter (Thompson)

5 Official (Duric)

6 Always Innocent (Rodd)

7 White Truffle

8 Cavatina (Moor)

9 Humdinger (Murray)

10 Paperback Trooper (Chin)

Margins and time: 1¾, ½, ¾, ns, hd, 2¼, ns, 1¼, 8¼ (1:01.90)

