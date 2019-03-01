Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT/TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Victoria Perfetta (V Duric) *
2 Great Heart (D Moor) blinkers *
3 Heavenly Hand (I Saifudin)
4 Neo's Classic (Y Salim)
5 Enter The Dragon (S Noh) ORT
Margins and time: ¾, 2, 6½, 2¼ (1min 00.95)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Autumn Century (Salim) 1,000m/blinkers *
2 Wind Of Liberty (M Lerner) newcomer
3 Eagle Eye (Moor) 1,000m/vet
4 Kuda Bagus (Saifudin) newcomer
5 Trump Shot (B Thompson) newcomer
6 Ground Attack, 1,000m/blinkers
Margins and time: 1, 4¾, 3¾, ½, 2 (1:02.40)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Debt Collector (M Rodd) *
2 Mighty Kenny (C Murray) *
3 Nimble (S John) *
4 Blue Swede (M Kellady)
5 Preditor (J Powell)
6 Countofmontecristo (Thompson)
7 Alibi (Moor)
8 Circuit Land (Duric)
Margins and time: ½, nk, hd, 1¼, ½, ½, ½ (1:01.13)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Mikki Joy (Powell) *
2 Baffert (Rodd) *
3 Leading Cellist (A Syahir)
4 Command Royale (WS Chan)
5 What's New (Thompson)
6 Supernova (N Zyrul)
7 Dicton (Murray)
8 Absolvido (Noh)
Margins and time: Shd, 1, nk, 1½, 3¾, 1¾, ¾ (1:01.14)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Colchester (A Syahir)
2 Ordos Legend (S Shafrizal)
3 Yulong Admiral (Moor)
4 Silver Joy (N Zyrul)
5 Wonderful Knight (CS Chin) *
6 Cracking Tottie (Rodd)
7 Dreamer Legend (Murray)
8 Yulong Fire (Salim)
9 Reign (Duric)
Margins and time: ½, hd, ½, ½, 1½, nk, nk, ns (1:02.42)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Miss Michelle *
2 Glamorous (Salim)
3 Dayuan (Saifudin)
4 The Nutter (Thompson)
5 Official (Duric)
6 Always Innocent (Rodd)
7 White Truffle
8 Cavatina (Moor)
9 Humdinger (Murray)
10 Paperback Trooper (Chin)
Margins and time: 1¾, ½, ¾, ns, hd, 2¼, ns, 1¼, 8¼ (1:01.90)
