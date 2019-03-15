Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Yakety Yak (G Boss)
2 Helushka (T See)
3 River Treasure
Margins and time: Shd, 43/4 (1min 02.47sec
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Pole Paradise (A Syahir) H
2 Sierra Conqueror (J Powell) H
3 Solo Sun (T Rehaizat)
4 Lim's Cruiser (I Amirul)
5 Ironside (B Thompson)
6 Eagle Eye (V Duric)
7 Supernova (N Zyrul)
8 Yulong Medal
Margins and time: Hd, 31/4, nk, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 91/2 (1:00.49)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Drone (Duric) H
2 Wonderful Knight (CS Chin) H
3 Foresto (JP van der Merve)
4 Ordos Legend (Boss)
5 Astrojet (S Shafrizal)
6 Reign
7 White Truffle
8 Dazzle Gold (Thompson)
9 Silent Prince (Powell)
10 Yulong Admiral (C Murray)
Margins and time: 5, 3/4, 1/2, shd, ns, ns, 1/2, 21/4, 3/4 (1:00.50)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Star Mercury (CK Ng) H
2 Atlantean H
3 Darci's Boy (Powell)
4 Colour Paint (Duric)
5 Pavarotti (Thompson)
6 Spirit Seven
7 Heartlight (Boss)
8 Castle Queen
9 Always There (Zyrul)
Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 41/4, 11/4, 1/2, 41/4, shd, nk (1:01.23)
