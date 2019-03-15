Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 15, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Yakety Yak (G Boss)

2 Helushka (T See)

3 River Treasure

Margins and time: Shd, 43/4 (1min 02.47sec

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Pole Paradise (A Syahir) H

2 Sierra Conqueror (J Powell) H

Stay The Course rushing home strongly to win over 1,400m last start on Feb 22. He will be better over 1,600m on Sunday.
In-form duo look hard to beat

3 Solo Sun (T Rehaizat)

4 Lim's Cruiser (I Amirul)

5 Ironside (B Thompson)

6 Eagle Eye (V Duric)

7 Supernova (N Zyrul)

8 Yulong Medal

Margins and time: Hd, 31/4, nk, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 91/2 (1:00.49)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Drone (Duric) H

2 Wonderful Knight (CS Chin) H

3 Foresto (JP van der Merve)

4 Ordos Legend (Boss)

5 Astrojet (S Shafrizal)

6 Reign

7 White Truffle

8 Dazzle Gold (Thompson)

9 Silent Prince (Powell)

10 Yulong Admiral (C Murray)

Margins and time: 5, 3/4, 1/2, shd, ns, ns, 1/2, 21/4, 3/4 (1:00.50)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Star Mercury (CK Ng) H

2 Atlantean H

3 Darci's Boy (Powell)

4 Colour Paint (Duric)

5 Pavarotti (Thompson)

6 Spirit Seven

7 Heartlight (Boss)

8 Castle Queen

9 Always There (Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 41/4, 11/4, 1/2, 41/4, shd, nk (1:01.23)

