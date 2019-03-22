Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)
1 Streetwise (C Murray) *
2 Prime Time (V Duric) ORT *
3 Pacific Ocean (S Noh)
4 Trump Shot (B Thompson)
5 Nova Harbour, ORT
Margins and time: Nk, 6, 2, 63/4 (1min 00.45sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Lucky Hada (D Moor) *
2 Red Symphony (M Kellady) *
3 Nova Strike (Noh)
4 Constant Justice (G Boss)
5 Fusion Power (J Powell)
6 Howl (CS Chin)
7 Ganassi
8 David's Sling (Duric)
Margins and time: 2, 1, shd, nk, 13/4, 31/2, 31/2 (1:00.12)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Gloria Eclipse (Moor) *
2 Sothistheone (Thompson) *
3 Heartlight (Noh) *
4 Yulong Shendao (B Woodworth)
5 Mark Eclipse
6 Come And Take All (M Zaki)
7 Looks Good
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 11/2, shd, 51/2, 3 (1:01.12)
