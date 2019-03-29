Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 29, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)

1 Elcarim Win (G Boss) ORT *

2 Ma Bao Bao (S John)

3 Pure Spark (I Saifudin) *

4 Eastern Victory (N * anafi)

Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, nk (1min 01.97sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Lim's Lightning (Saifudin) 1,000m/blinkers *

2 Lim's Revent, 1,000m/vet *

3 Bahama Mama (Boss) newcomer

4 Sun Spear (T Rehaizat) newcomer

5 Kuda Bagus (CS Chin) newcomer/blinkers

6 Stunning Cat (M Kellady) 1,000m/blinkers

7 Saraab (C Murray) 1,000m/vet

8 Cause To Fly (D Moor) newcomer

Margins and time: 1/2, 33/4, 3/4, 21/4, 11/4, 1/2, 231/2 (1:00.51)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Winner (Boss) *

2 Nowyousee (Moor)

3 Nova Strike (S Noh)

4 Tesoro Privado (B Thompson)

5 Preditor (J Powell)

6 Debt Collector (M Rodd)

7 Aramco (Kellady)

8 Alibi (JP van der Merve)

Margins and time: 11/2, 1, 1/2, 1, 1/2, 1/2, 21/2 (1:00.48)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Pennywise (Murray) *

2 Dutrow (Kellady) *

3 Time Odyssey (van der Merve)

4 Silkino (Thompson)

5 Elite Incredible (Rodd)

6 Solaris Spectrum (Powell)

7 Lightning Fast (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, shd, 43/4, 1, 263/4 (1:01.12)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Supernova (N Zyrul) *

2 Allegro (M Zaki) *

3 Silent Partner (Moor) *

4 Vittoria Perfetta (Boss)

5 Galileo's Approach (Kellady)

6 Don De La Vega (Thompson)

7 Tingle Marc (Saifudin)

Margins and time: Ns, ns, 1/2, 1, 1/2, 8 (1:01.94)

