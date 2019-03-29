Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)
1 Elcarim Win (G Boss) ORT *
2 Ma Bao Bao (S John)
3 Pure Spark (I Saifudin) *
4 Eastern Victory (N * anafi)
Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, nk (1min 01.97sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Lim's Lightning (Saifudin) 1,000m/blinkers *
2 Lim's Revent, 1,000m/vet *
3 Bahama Mama (Boss) newcomer
4 Sun Spear (T Rehaizat) newcomer
5 Kuda Bagus (CS Chin) newcomer/blinkers
6 Stunning Cat (M Kellady) 1,000m/blinkers
7 Saraab (C Murray) 1,000m/vet
8 Cause To Fly (D Moor) newcomer
Margins and time: 1/2, 33/4, 3/4, 21/4, 11/4, 1/2, 231/2 (1:00.51)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Winner (Boss) *
2 Nowyousee (Moor)
3 Nova Strike (S Noh)
4 Tesoro Privado (B Thompson)
5 Preditor (J Powell)
6 Debt Collector (M Rodd)
7 Aramco (Kellady)
8 Alibi (JP van der Merve)
Margins and time: 11/2, 1, 1/2, 1, 1/2, 1/2, 21/2 (1:00.48)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Pennywise (Murray) *
2 Dutrow (Kellady) *
3 Time Odyssey (van der Merve)
4 Silkino (Thompson)
5 Elite Incredible (Rodd)
6 Solaris Spectrum (Powell)
7 Lightning Fast (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, shd, 43/4, 1, 263/4 (1:01.12)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Supernova (N Zyrul) *
2 Allegro (M Zaki) *
3 Silent Partner (Moor) *
4 Vittoria Perfetta (Boss)
5 Galileo's Approach (Kellady)
6 Don De La Vega (Thompson)
7 Tingle Marc (Saifudin)
Margins and time: Ns, ns, 1/2, 1, 1/2, 8 (1:01.94)
