Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Apr 12, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Iron Giant (GBoss) *

2 Latent Power (D Moor) *

3 Big Hearted (S Shafrizal)

4 On Line (J Azzopardi)

5 Siam Big Doubt (JP van der Merve)

6 Victory Joy (Z Zuriman)

Shane has a hold on TNP Cup
Margins and time: ¾, 1, 1¼, 3, ¾ (1min 00.99sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Satellite Classic *

2 Worth It (N Juglall) blinkers *

3 Boom Shakalaka (M Kellady) blinkers

4 Smash (Azzopardi)

5 Cause To Fly (I Amirul) newcomer

6 Diamond Beauty (M Rodd) newcomer

7 Eastern Victory (N Hanafi)

8 Target (CS Chin) starting stall

Margins and time:  ½,½, 1, hd, shd, ns, 12¼ (1:02.28)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Marine Treasure (J Powell) *

2 Chocolats (Kellady)

3 Mokastar (Juglall)

4 Saraab (C Murray)

5 Walking Thunder (Chin)

6 Webster

7 Elite Excalibur (Rodd)

Margins and time: 2½, 1½, 10, nk, 2¼, ½ (1:01.50)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) *

2 Kiss Your Song (Powell) *

3 Siam Warrior (Murray)

4 Mister Yeoh (Rodd) *

5 Sun Spear (Juglall)

6 Dragon Duke (Chin)

7 Country Quack

Margins and time: 1¼, 3, ns, 1, 4¼, 4½ (1:01.70)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Beautiful Day *

2 Invictus Warrior (Kellady) *

3 Einstein's Cross (Krisna)

4 Zac Ace (Juglall)

5 Glamorous (B Woodworth)

6 Per Inpower (Azzopardi)

Margins and time: ½, ½, 2½, ½, hd (1:00.64)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Yulong Admiral (Azzopardi) *

2 King Warrior (N Zyrul)

3 Magnum Force (Moor)

4 No Regrets (Powell)

5 Champion King (Juglall)

6 Majestic (Woodworth)

7 Rapidash (Rodd)

8 Antares (T Rehaizat)

9 Blue Hawaii (Chin)

Margins and time: 1½, nk, 3, 1¾, 1½, 2, ¾, 1 (1:02.22)

