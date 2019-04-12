Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Iron Giant (GBoss) *
2 Latent Power (D Moor) *
3 Big Hearted (S Shafrizal)
4 On Line (J Azzopardi)
5 Siam Big Doubt (JP van der Merve)
6 Victory Joy (Z Zuriman)
Margins and time: ¾, 1, 1¼, 3, ¾ (1min 00.99sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Satellite Classic *
2 Worth It (N Juglall) blinkers *
3 Boom Shakalaka (M Kellady) blinkers
4 Smash (Azzopardi)
5 Cause To Fly (I Amirul) newcomer
6 Diamond Beauty (M Rodd) newcomer
7 Eastern Victory (N Hanafi)
8 Target (CS Chin) starting stall
Margins and time: ½,½, 1, hd, shd, ns, 12¼ (1:02.28)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Marine Treasure (J Powell) *
2 Chocolats (Kellady)
3 Mokastar (Juglall)
4 Saraab (C Murray)
5 Walking Thunder (Chin)
6 Webster
7 Elite Excalibur (Rodd)
Margins and time: 2½, 1½, 10, nk, 2¼, ½ (1:01.50)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) *
2 Kiss Your Song (Powell) *
3 Siam Warrior (Murray)
4 Mister Yeoh (Rodd) *
5 Sun Spear (Juglall)
6 Dragon Duke (Chin)
7 Country Quack
Margins and time: 1¼, 3, ns, 1, 4¼, 4½ (1:01.70)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Beautiful Day *
2 Invictus Warrior (Kellady) *
3 Einstein's Cross (Krisna)
4 Zac Ace (Juglall)
5 Glamorous (B Woodworth)
6 Per Inpower (Azzopardi)
Margins and time: ½, ½, 2½, ½, hd (1:00.64)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Yulong Admiral (Azzopardi) *
2 King Warrior (N Zyrul)
3 Magnum Force (Moor)
4 No Regrets (Powell)
5 Champion King (Juglall)
6 Majestic (Woodworth)
7 Rapidash (Rodd)
8 Antares (T Rehaizat)
9 Blue Hawaii (Chin)
Margins and time: 1½, nk, 3, 1¾, 1½, 2, ¾, 1 (1:02.22)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now