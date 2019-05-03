Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Captain Jamie holding off Debt Collector in Trial 3 at Kranji yesterday. PHOTO: STC
May 03, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 On Line (V Duric)*

2 Dawning Gold (M Rodd)*

3 Joyful Aspiration (M Zaki)

4 Lim's Torpedo (CS Chin)

5 Sha Na Na (B Thompson)

6 Achieved More (B Woodworth)

Top Knight (No. 3) flying home second in the Group 3 Singapore 3YO Sprint over 1,200m on April 5. The extra 200m will be in his favour in the Group 2 Singapore 3YO Classic in Race 8 at Kranji tonight.
Racing

Top Knight the one to beat

Related Stories

Irish champion jump jockey Ruby Walsh retires

New boy Domeyer strikes with a brace

Hong Kong's Citron Spirit joins Kranji Mile quest

Margins and time: 1/2, 73/4, 51/4, 1, 11/4 (1min 01.79sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Blue Swede (J Powell) starting stall*

2 Red Roar (Woodworth) newcomer

3 Good Catch (Thompson) 1,000m/blinkers

4 Bring Me Joy (K A'Isisuhairi) 1,000m/blinkers

5 Itoldyouso (M Nizar) starting stall/vet

Margins and time: 13/4, 13/4, 33/4, 251/2 (1:00.33, hand-timed)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Captain Jamie (C Murray)*

2 Debt Collector (Rodd)*

3 Super Power (T Krisna)

4 Bahana (I Amirul)

5 Sky Rocket (Thompson)

Margins and time: 1/2, hd, 11/2, 21/2 (1:03.14)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Grand Koonta (D Moor)*

2 Tingle Marc (T See)*

3 Copacabana (Rodd)*

4 Wijaya (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Our Pinnacle (Duric)

6 Stock Broker (S Shafrizal)

7 Dragon Duke

8 Wecando (Amirul)

9 Monileux (Thompson)

Margins and time:Shd, nk, 13/4, 41/4, 43/4, 43/4, 1, 1/2, 3 (1:00.87)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Kuda Bagus (Chin)*

2 Tun O'Reilly (Powell)*

3 Easy Does It (Thompson)*

4 Lizaz (Amirul)

5 The Golden Goat (Moor)

6 Lim's Mighty

7 Whose Else's (Duric)

8 Antares (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: hd, 1/2, hd, 1/2, 23/4, hd, 101/2 (1:02.54)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Tigress (T See)*

2 Ma Bao Bao (Woodworth)

3 Easy South East (Rodd)

4 Pratt Street (Amirul)

5 Yulong holy Flying (Thompson)

6 Blue hawaii

7 Eddie Gray (Moor)

Margins and time: 33/4, 13/4, 13/4, 21/4, 3/4, 61/4 (1:01.89)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING