Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 On Line (V Duric)*
2 Dawning Gold (M Rodd)*
3 Joyful Aspiration (M Zaki)
4 Lim's Torpedo (CS Chin)
5 Sha Na Na (B Thompson)
6 Achieved More (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 1/2, 73/4, 51/4, 1, 11/4 (1min 01.79sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Blue Swede (J Powell) starting stall*
2 Red Roar (Woodworth) newcomer
3 Good Catch (Thompson) 1,000m/blinkers
4 Bring Me Joy (K A'Isisuhairi) 1,000m/blinkers
5 Itoldyouso (M Nizar) starting stall/vet
Margins and time: 13/4, 13/4, 33/4, 251/2 (1:00.33, hand-timed)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Captain Jamie (C Murray)*
2 Debt Collector (Rodd)*
3 Super Power (T Krisna)
4 Bahana (I Amirul)
5 Sky Rocket (Thompson)
Margins and time: 1/2, hd, 11/2, 21/2 (1:03.14)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Grand Koonta (D Moor)*
2 Tingle Marc (T See)*
3 Copacabana (Rodd)*
4 Wijaya (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Our Pinnacle (Duric)
6 Stock Broker (S Shafrizal)
7 Dragon Duke
8 Wecando (Amirul)
9 Monileux (Thompson)
Margins and time:Shd, nk, 13/4, 41/4, 43/4, 43/4, 1, 1/2, 3 (1:00.87)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Kuda Bagus (Chin)*
2 Tun O'Reilly (Powell)*
3 Easy Does It (Thompson)*
4 Lizaz (Amirul)
5 The Golden Goat (Moor)
6 Lim's Mighty
7 Whose Else's (Duric)
8 Antares (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: hd, 1/2, hd, 1/2, 23/4, hd, 101/2 (1:02.54)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Tigress (T See)*
2 Ma Bao Bao (Woodworth)
3 Easy South East (Rodd)
4 Pratt Street (Amirul)
5 Yulong holy Flying (Thompson)
6 Blue hawaii
7 Eddie Gray (Moor)
Margins and time: 33/4, 13/4, 13/4, 21/4, 3/4, 61/4 (1:01.89)
