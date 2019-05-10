Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

May 10, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Win Easy (J See)*

2 Emperor Taizhong (I Saifudin)

3 All Of Everything (J Azzopardi)

4 Glenafton (M Rodd)

5 Lucky Trio (S John)

6 Tom Cat (J Powell)

Hanafi disqualified for one year

Margins and time: 41/4, 1, nk, 2, 23/4 (1min 00.99sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Yakety Yak (Saifudin)*

2 Mighty Vain (Rodd)

3 Delaware (T See)

4 Anpanman (CS Chin)

5 Beauty Spirit (CK Ng)

Margins and time: 53/4, 1/2, 2, 3/4 (1:01.62)

TRIAL 3 (TEST)

1 Vulcan (Powell) blinkers*

2 Performante (CC Wong) newcomer

3 Super Jimmy (Saifudin) 1,000m/vet

4 Itoldyouso (S Noh) starting stall/vet

0 Evil Wesley, starting stall (stood)

Margins and time: 91/4, 1/2, 203/4, 0 (1:01.61)

TRIAL 4 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Mr Fat Kiddy (B Thompson)*

2 Star Fiftytwo (John) blinkers*

3 Charming Diamond (M Kellady)*

4 Khudawand (Azzopardi)

5 Happy Kingston (MM Firdaus) blinkers-pacifiers

6 Master Sommelier (Powell)

7 Maple Rising (M Nizar)

8 Perfect (Rodd) blinkers

Margins and time: 13/4, shd, 13/4, 41/2, 4, 11/4, 10 (1:00.81)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)*

2 Gold Strike*

3 Crown Gift (B Woodworth)

4 Centenary Diamond (Rodd)*

5 Destroyer Eclipse (Thompson)

6 Yulong Xiong Hu (Noh)

Margins and time: Ns, 33/4, ns, 1, 61/2 (1:02.18)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Dragon High (T See)*

2 Bear Witness (I Amrul)*

3 Lim's Blast (Chin)*

4 Oculist (Noh)

5 Money King (Thompson)

Margins and time: 2, 11/2, 21/2, 3/4 (1:01.30)

TRIAL 7 PRACTICE)

1 Grand Choice (Chin)*

2 S ilver Sky (Saifudin)

3 Lord Justice (Amirul)

4 Solid Cash (Thompson)

5 High Gate (Rodd)

Margins and time: 31/4, ns, 11/2, hd (1:01.33)

