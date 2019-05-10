Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Win Easy (J See)*
2 Emperor Taizhong (I Saifudin)
3 All Of Everything (J Azzopardi)
4 Glenafton (M Rodd)
5 Lucky Trio (S John)
6 Tom Cat (J Powell)
Margins and time: 41/4, 1, nk, 2, 23/4 (1min 00.99sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Yakety Yak (Saifudin)*
2 Mighty Vain (Rodd)
3 Delaware (T See)
4 Anpanman (CS Chin)
5 Beauty Spirit (CK Ng)
Margins and time: 53/4, 1/2, 2, 3/4 (1:01.62)
TRIAL 3 (TEST)
1 Vulcan (Powell) blinkers*
2 Performante (CC Wong) newcomer
3 Super Jimmy (Saifudin) 1,000m/vet
4 Itoldyouso (S Noh) starting stall/vet
0 Evil Wesley, starting stall (stood)
Margins and time: 91/4, 1/2, 203/4, 0 (1:01.61)
TRIAL 4 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Mr Fat Kiddy (B Thompson)*
2 Star Fiftytwo (John) blinkers*
3 Charming Diamond (M Kellady)*
4 Khudawand (Azzopardi)
5 Happy Kingston (MM Firdaus) blinkers-pacifiers
6 Master Sommelier (Powell)
7 Maple Rising (M Nizar)
8 Perfect (Rodd) blinkers
Margins and time: 13/4, shd, 13/4, 41/2, 4, 11/4, 10 (1:00.81)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)*
2 Gold Strike*
3 Crown Gift (B Woodworth)
4 Centenary Diamond (Rodd)*
5 Destroyer Eclipse (Thompson)
6 Yulong Xiong Hu (Noh)
Margins and time: Ns, 33/4, ns, 1, 61/2 (1:02.18)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Dragon High (T See)*
2 Bear Witness (I Amrul)*
3 Lim's Blast (Chin)*
4 Oculist (Noh)
5 Money King (Thompson)
Margins and time: 2, 11/2, 21/2, 3/4 (1:01.30)
TRIAL 7 PRACTICE)
1 Grand Choice (Chin)*
2 S ilver Sky (Saifudin)
3 Lord Justice (Amirul)
4 Solid Cash (Thompson)
5 High Gate (Rodd)
Margins and time: 31/4, ns, 11/2, hd (1:01.33)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now