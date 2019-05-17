Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

May 17, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT/TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Huntsman (V Duric)*

2 In The Black (K A'Isisuhairi) 1,000m/blinkers*

3 Strong N Powerful (J Azzopardi) ORT

4 Lim's Sphere

5 Achieved More (B Woodworth) blinkers-pacifiers

6 Bethlehem (S Noh) ORT

Karisto (centre) fighting it out in a three-way finish last time out on May 5 before finishing a short head second to Glasgow (left).
Racing

Follow Grand Choice, Karisto

Related Stories

Purton, Teetan to ride at Kranji Mile meeting

Captain's Darling worth the attention

Finley Hill looks long overdue for a win

7 Wins (C Murray) ORT

Margins and time: Hd, 7, shd, 3/4, 141/2, 113/4 (1min 00.91sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Aramco (Duric)*

2 Thomas De La Go (T Rehaizat)*

3 Nimble (S John)*

4 Chocolats (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Lord Commander (Murray) newcomer

6 Paparazzi (M Kellady)

7 Dragon Duke

8 So You Too (B Thompson) newcomer

9 Shadow Speed (M Lerner) newcomer

10 Elite Quarteto (M Rodd) newcomer

Margins and time: 31/2, shd, nk, 1/2, 1/2, 13/4, 3/4, 9, 1 (59.97sec)

TRIAL 3 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Wonderful Era , 1,000m/vet*

2 Lim's Mighty

3 Super Ray (G Boss)

4 Gain Eclipse

5 Ace Harbour (T Krisna)

6 Beauty Luck (CK Ng) newcomer

7 Silver Win Fortune (Rehaizat)

8 Hostwin Queen

9 Lim's Piper (CS Chin)

10 Thousand Thousand (John)

Margins and time: 3/4, 11/4, 11/4, 1/2, 1, 1, 2, 211/4 (1:01.12)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING