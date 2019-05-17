Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

TRIAL 1 (ORT/TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Huntsman (V Duric)*

2 In The Black (K A'Isisuhairi) 1,000m/blinkers*

3 Strong N Powerful (J Azzopardi) ORT

4 Lim's Sphere

5 Achieved More (B Woodworth) blinkers-pacifiers

6 Bethlehem (S Noh) ORT

7 Wins (C Murray) ORT

Margins and time: Hd, 7, shd, 3/4, 141/2, 113/4 (1min 00.91sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Aramco (Duric)*

2 Thomas De La Go (T Rehaizat)*

3 Nimble (S John)*

4 Chocolats (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Lord Commander (Murray) newcomer

6 Paparazzi (M Kellady)

7 Dragon Duke

8 So You Too (B Thompson) newcomer

9 Shadow Speed (M Lerner) newcomer

10 Elite Quarteto (M Rodd) newcomer

Margins and time: 31/2, shd, nk, 1/2, 1/2, 13/4, 3/4, 9, 1 (59.97sec)

TRIAL 3 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Wonderful Era , 1,000m/vet*

2 Lim's Mighty

3 Super Ray (G Boss)

4 Gain Eclipse

5 Ace Harbour (T Krisna)

6 Beauty Luck (CK Ng) newcomer

7 Silver Win Fortune (Rehaizat)

8 Hostwin Queen

9 Lim's Piper (CS Chin)

10 Thousand Thousand (John)

Margins and time: 3/4, 11/4, 11/4, 1/2, 1, 1, 2, 211/4 (1:01.12)