Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT/TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Huntsman (V Duric)*
2 In The Black (K A'Isisuhairi) 1,000m/blinkers*
3 Strong N Powerful (J Azzopardi) ORT
4 Lim's Sphere
5 Achieved More (B Woodworth) blinkers-pacifiers
6 Bethlehem (S Noh) ORT
7 Wins (C Murray) ORT
Margins and time: Hd, 7, shd, 3/4, 141/2, 113/4 (1min 00.91sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Aramco (Duric)*
2 Thomas De La Go (T Rehaizat)*
3 Nimble (S John)*
4 Chocolats (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Lord Commander (Murray) newcomer
6 Paparazzi (M Kellady)
7 Dragon Duke
8 So You Too (B Thompson) newcomer
9 Shadow Speed (M Lerner) newcomer
10 Elite Quarteto (M Rodd) newcomer
Margins and time: 31/2, shd, nk, 1/2, 1/2, 13/4, 3/4, 9, 1 (59.97sec)
TRIAL 3 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Wonderful Era , 1,000m/vet*
2 Lim's Mighty
3 Super Ray (G Boss)
4 Gain Eclipse
5 Ace Harbour (T Krisna)
6 Beauty Luck (CK Ng) newcomer
7 Silver Win Fortune (Rehaizat)
8 Hostwin Queen
9 Lim's Piper (CS Chin)
10 Thousand Thousand (John)
Margins and time: 3/4, 11/4, 11/4, 1/2, 1, 1, 2, 211/4 (1:01.12)
