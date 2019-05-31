Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Pattaya (V Duric) *
2 Codigos (C Murray)
3 War Frontier (CC Wong)
4 Lim's Torpedo (CS Chin)
5 Speed Racer (T See)
6 Thai Boy (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: 61/2, 2, 13/4, nk, 4 (1min 01.67sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Born To Win (D Moor) *
2 Bear Witness (I Amirul)*
3 More ThanOil (B Thompson)*
4 Quantum (WH Kok) 1,000m/blinkers/bleeder
5 Mig Pierro (M Lerner) newcomer
6 Dawning Gold (M Rodd)
7 Smash (J Azzopardi) 1,000m/vet
8 Raise Me Up (F Yusoff)
Margins and time: 11/4, nk, 1/2, 2, ns, 11/2 (1:00.65)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Eye Guy (Moor) *
2 Be Bee (J Powell) *
3 Dreamer Legend (Zyrul) *
4 Forever Young (JP van der Merve)
5 Elite Quarteto (Rodd)
6 Gain Eclipse (Kok)
7 Shoot Up High (Z Zuriman)
8 Glasgow (Lerner)
9 Hi Baby (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 41/2, hd, ns, hd, 21/2, 4, ns, 201/4 (59.92sec)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Threeandfourpence (Rodd) *
2 Elise (Chin) *
3 Acrobat (Thompson)
4 Pacific Ocean (T H Koh)
5 Whose Else's (Amirul)
6 Peer Gynt (Duric)
7 Ace Harbour (Murray)
8 Gifted Heart (van der Merve)
9 Ultimate Killer (Zyrul)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4, 3/4, 1, 23/4 (1:01.84)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Hotshot Slam (M Kellady) *
2 Golden Dash (van der Merve) *
3 Mister Dynamo
4 Montoya (Thompson)
5 Lucky Tiger (Zyrul)
6 Standout
7 Comecatchme (Azzopardi)
8 Holy Grail (Duric)
9 Air Combat (Murray)
Margins and time: 1/2, 31/2, nk, 21/4, 3, 1/2, 3, 3 (1:00.64)
