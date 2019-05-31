Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

May 31, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Pattaya (V Duric) *

2 Codigos (C Murray)

3 War Frontier (CC Wong)

4 Lim's Torpedo (CS Chin)

5 Speed Racer (T See)

6 Thai Boy (N Zyrul)

Yaya Papaya (No. 3) finishing ahead of Lucky Hada but lost the Feb 17 race on objection. He makes a sound bet tomorrow.
Racing

Back Lim's Craft, Yaya Papaya

Related Stories

Kranji top duo bound for Australia

Lim's Cruiser to race in England

The talented Clifton Crusher can score in Race 7

Margins and time: 61/2, 2, 13/4, nk, 4 (1min 01.67sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Born To Win (D Moor) *

2 Bear Witness (I Amirul)*

3 More ThanOil (B Thompson)*

4 Quantum (WH Kok) 1,000m/blinkers/bleeder

5 Mig Pierro (M Lerner) newcomer

6 Dawning Gold (M Rodd)

7 Smash (J Azzopardi) 1,000m/vet

8 Raise Me Up (F Yusoff)

Margins and time: 11/4, nk, 1/2, 2, ns, 11/2 (1:00.65)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Eye Guy (Moor) *

2 Be Bee (J Powell) *

3 Dreamer Legend (Zyrul) *

4 Forever Young (JP van der Merve)

5 Elite Quarteto (Rodd)

6 Gain Eclipse (Kok)

7 Shoot Up High (Z Zuriman)

8 Glasgow (Lerner)

9 Hi Baby (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 41/2, hd, ns, hd, 21/2, 4, ns, 201/4 (59.92sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Threeandfourpence (Rodd) *

2 Elise (Chin) *

3 Acrobat (Thompson)

4 Pacific Ocean (T H Koh)

5 Whose Else's (Amirul)

6 Peer Gynt (Duric)

7 Ace Harbour (Murray)

8 Gifted Heart (van der Merve)

9 Ultimate Killer (Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4, 3/4, 1, 23/4 (1:01.84)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Hotshot Slam (M Kellady) *

2 Golden Dash (van der Merve) *

3 Mister Dynamo

4 Montoya (Thompson)

5 Lucky Tiger (Zyrul)

6 Standout

7 Comecatchme (Azzopardi)

8 Holy Grail (Duric)

9 Air Combat (Murray)

Margins and time: 1/2, 31/2, nk, 21/4, 3, 1/2, 3, 3 (1:00.64)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING