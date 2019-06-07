Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Yesterday&#039;s Kranji barrier trial results
Dash winning in the fastest time of the three trials conducted at Kranji yesterday morning. PHOTO: STC
Jun 07, 2019

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Stormy View (C Murray) *

2 War Frontier (CC Wong) *

3 Diamond Ring (J Azzopardi)

4 Coloniel Star (J See)

5 General Qin (B Woodworth)

6 God Of War (D Moor)

Lizaz (centre) scoring his only win in March 2015 but he is back in form.
Duo can go one better

Margins and time: ¾, 4, 5¾, 16, ½ (1min 01.24)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Dash (N Zyrul) starting stall *

2 Mettlesome (J See) *

3 Grand Koonta (M Rodd) *

4 Dutrow (J Powell)

5 Sun Aces (Azzopardi)

6 Sun Ares (Murray) starting stall

7 Diamonds (CS Chin) newcomer

Margins and time: 1½, ¾, 4, nk, ½, 6¼ (1:00.03)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 So You Too (Rodd) *

2 Macavity (Zyrul)

3 Guilty Pleasures (Kellady)

4 Unprecedented (Powell)

5 Rock Me Easy (B Thompson)

6 Joyful Aspiration (WS Chan)

7 Lim's Sphere (Chin)

8 Bethlehem (CK Ng)

9 Tingle Marc (Moor)

Margins and time: ½, ½, nk, ¾, hd, ½, 2½, ½ (1:01.24)

