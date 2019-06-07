Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Stormy View (C Murray) *
2 War Frontier (CC Wong) *
3 Diamond Ring (J Azzopardi)
4 Coloniel Star (J See)
5 General Qin (B Woodworth)
6 God Of War (D Moor)
Margins and time: ¾, 4, 5¾, 16, ½ (1min 01.24)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Dash (N Zyrul) starting stall *
2 Mettlesome (J See) *
3 Grand Koonta (M Rodd) *
4 Dutrow (J Powell)
5 Sun Aces (Azzopardi)
6 Sun Ares (Murray) starting stall
7 Diamonds (CS Chin) newcomer
Margins and time: 1½, ¾, 4, nk, ½, 6¼ (1:00.03)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 So You Too (Rodd) *
2 Macavity (Zyrul)
3 Guilty Pleasures (Kellady)
4 Unprecedented (Powell)
5 Rock Me Easy (B Thompson)
6 Joyful Aspiration (WS Chan)
7 Lim's Sphere (Chin)
8 Bethlehem (CK Ng)
9 Tingle Marc (Moor)
Margins and time: ½, ½, nk, ¾, hd, ½, 2½, ½ (1:01.24)
