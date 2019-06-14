Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Golden Kid (CS Chin) *
2 Buuraq (B Thompson)
3 Dawnbreaker (E Aslam)
4 Gold Coast (J See)
5 Meryl (D Moor)
6 Glorious Victory
7 Tin's Machine (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 5, hd, 1, 53/4, 13/4, 31/2 (1min 00.27sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 My First Million (S Shafrizal) starting stall
2 Bengal Lancer (CK Ng) 1,000m/vet
3 Loyalty Man (J Azzopardi) newcomer
4 Majestic (Woodworth) 1,000m/vet
5 Big Star (M Lerner) newcomer
6 Target (Chin) starting stall
Margins and time: 13/4, 2, shd, 71/2, 71/2 (1:00.26)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Wassergeist (J Powell) *
2 Lord O'Reilly (C Murray) *
3 Siam Sapphire (Azzopardi)
4 O'What A Feeling (M Kellady)
5 Yulong Xiong Hu (K Nuh)
6 Centenary Diamond (M Rodd)
Margins and time: Nk, 33/4, 11/4, ns, 23/4 (1:01.43)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Ko Olina (WS Chan) *
2 Sasa Lady (I Saifudin)
3 Turf Beauty (Thompson)
4 Lincoln Moonlight (Powell)
5 Standout (M Ewe)
Margins and time: 11/4, 3/4, 11/4, 63/4 (1:01.07)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Win Easy (Saifudin) *
2 Whistle Grand (N Zyrul)
3 Free Fallin' (Kellady) *
4 General Qin (J See)
5 Count Me In (Woodworth)
6 Parker (Moor)
7 God Of War (Powell)
Margins and time: 21/4, 2, 21/4, 1/2, 3/4, ns (1:01.72)
