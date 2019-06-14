Racing

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 14, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Golden Kid (CS Chin) *

2 Buuraq (B Thompson)

3 Dawnbreaker (E Aslam)

4 Gold Coast (J See)

5 Meryl (D Moor)

6 Glorious Victory

Sacred Rebel, Grand Koonta look best

7 Tin's Machine (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 5, hd, 1, 53/4, 13/4, 31/2 (1min 00.27sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 My First Million (S Shafrizal) starting stall

2 Bengal Lancer (CK Ng) 1,000m/vet

3 Loyalty Man (J Azzopardi) newcomer

4 Majestic (Woodworth) 1,000m/vet

5 Big Star (M Lerner) newcomer

6 Target (Chin) starting stall

Margins and time: 13/4, 2, shd, 71/2, 71/2 (1:00.26)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Wassergeist (J Powell) *

2 Lord O'Reilly (C Murray) *

3 Siam Sapphire (Azzopardi)

4 O'What A Feeling (M Kellady)

5 Yulong Xiong Hu (K Nuh)

6 Centenary Diamond (M Rodd)

Margins and time: Nk, 33/4, 11/4, ns, 23/4 (1:01.43)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Ko Olina (WS Chan) *

2 Sasa Lady (I Saifudin)

3 Turf Beauty (Thompson)

4 Lincoln Moonlight (Powell)

5 Standout (M Ewe)

Margins and time: 11/4, 3/4, 11/4, 63/4 (1:01.07)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Win Easy (Saifudin) *

2 Whistle Grand (N Zyrul)

3 Free Fallin' (Kellady) *

4 General Qin (J See)

5 Count Me In (Woodworth)

6 Parker (Moor)

7 God Of War (Powell)

Margins and time: 21/4, 2, 21/4, 1/2, 3/4, ns (1:01.72)

