Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Inferno (M Rodd)
2 Bluestone (D Moor)
3 Qiji Diamond (BThompson)
4 Sayonara (J Azzopardi)
Margins and time: 11/4, 3/4, 21/2 (1min 01.07sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Qiji Love
2 Qiji Star (Thompson)
3 King's Landing (Azzopardi)
4 Where She's Happy (Rodd)
Margins and time: 21/2, 21/4, 3/4 (1:01.34)
TRIAL 3 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Lim's Craft (WH Kok)*
2 Mighty Kenny (C Murray)
3 King Of War (Moor)
4 Attention (Thompson)
5 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)
6 Billy Britain (A Syahir)
7 Yulong Dream (K Nuh)
8 Diamonds (CS Chin)
Margins and time: 1/2, 2, 7, nk, 31/2, 1/2, 1/2 (1:00.06)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Darc Bounty (A Syahir)*
2 King Louis (Murray)
3 Destroyer Eclipse (S Noh)
4 Supernova (N Zyrul)
5 Yulong Xiong Hu (Nuh)
6 Boy Next Door (Moor)
Margins and time: 11/2, 3/4, 11/4, 13/4, ns (1:00.69)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Unconquered (Syahir)*
2 Zac Ace (Krisna)
3 Surpass Natural (J Powell)
4 Zman
5 Dragonite (Zyrul)
6 Summer Glitter (Thompson)
7 Agni
8 Lim's Mighty (Chin)
Margins and time: 21/4, 1, 3/4, 3/4, 43/4, 1/2, 1/2 (1:00.49)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Bushido (Moor)
2 Whistle Grand (Murray)
3 Gravel Road (Thompson)
4 Lim's Sphere (Chin)
Margins and time: 1/2, 31/4, 31/4 (1:02.85)
