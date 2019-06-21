Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Lim's Craft leading all the way in Trial 3 at Kranji yesterday morning. PHOTO: STC
Jun 21, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Inferno (M Rodd)

2 Bluestone (D Moor)

3 Qiji Diamond (BThompson)

4 Sayonara (J Azzopardi)

Margins and time: 11/4, 3/4, 21/2 (1min 01.07sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Qiji Love

2 Qiji Star (Thompson)

3 King's Landing (Azzopardi)

4 Where She's Happy (Rodd)

Margins and time: 21/2, 21/4, 3/4 (1:01.34)

TRIAL 3 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Lim's Craft (WH Kok)*

2 Mighty Kenny (C Murray)

3 King Of War (Moor)

4 Attention (Thompson)

5 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)

6 Billy Britain (A Syahir)

7 Yulong Dream (K Nuh)

8 Diamonds (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 1/2, 2, 7, nk, 31/2, 1/2, 1/2 (1:00.06)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Darc Bounty (A Syahir)*

2 King Louis (Murray)

3 Destroyer Eclipse (S Noh)

4 Supernova (N Zyrul)

5 Yulong Xiong Hu (Nuh)

6 Boy Next Door (Moor)

Margins and time: 11/2, 3/4, 11/4, 13/4, ns (1:00.69)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Unconquered (Syahir)*

2 Zac Ace (Krisna)

3 Surpass Natural (J Powell)

4 Zman

5 Dragonite (Zyrul)

6 Summer Glitter (Thompson)

7 Agni

8 Lim's Mighty (Chin)

Margins and time: 21/4, 1, 3/4, 3/4, 43/4, 1/2, 1/2 (1:00.49)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Bushido (Moor)

2 Whistle Grand (Murray)

3 Gravel Road (Thompson)

4 Lim's Sphere (Chin)

Margins and time: 1/2, 31/4, 31/4 (1:02.85)

