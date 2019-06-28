Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 28, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Field Marshal (C Murray) *

2 Water Rocket (JP van der Merwe) *

3 H elios (A Syahir)

4 Diamond Mine (J Powell)

5 The Rock (E Aslam)

6 Capone (M Rodd)

Beau Geste winning first-up on May 25.
Racing

Beau Geste, Adipson look hard to topple

7 Be Humble (V Duric)

8 General Cheng (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: Shd, 1¾, hd, ½, 5, 5¼ (1min 00.93sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Aramco (Duric) *

2 Real Success (S Shafrizal) *

3 War Affair (D Moor)

4 Lim's Dream

5 Scorpio (J Azzopardi) 1,000m/vet

6 Absolvido (WH Kok)

7 Stardice (F Yusoff) 1,000m/blinkers

8 Lim's Piper (CS Chin)

Margins and time: Nk, 1, ¾, 1¾, 4¼, 2, 17 (59.60sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Our Showcase (N Zyrul) *

2 Diamond Ring (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Diamond King (J See)

4 Emperor Taizong (Saifudin)

5 Yulong Dream (K Nuh)

6 Zoffspeed (Murray)

7 Holy Grail (Moor)

8 Per Inpower

9 Maestro (S John)

10 Air Combat (van der Merwe)

Margins and time: 1½, 3¾, 2½, 1½, ½, ½, ¾, shd, 5¾ (1:00.05)

HORSE RACING