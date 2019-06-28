Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Field Marshal (C Murray) *
2 Water Rocket (JP van der Merwe) *
3 H elios (A Syahir)
4 Diamond Mine (J Powell)
5 The Rock (E Aslam)
6 Capone (M Rodd)
7 Be Humble (V Duric)
8 General Cheng (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: Shd, 1¾, hd, ½, 5, 5¼ (1min 00.93sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Aramco (Duric) *
2 Real Success (S Shafrizal) *
3 War Affair (D Moor)
4 Lim's Dream
5 Scorpio (J Azzopardi) 1,000m/vet
6 Absolvido (WH Kok)
7 Stardice (F Yusoff) 1,000m/blinkers
8 Lim's Piper (CS Chin)
Margins and time: Nk, 1, ¾, 1¾, 4¼, 2, 17 (59.60sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Our Showcase (N Zyrul) *
2 Diamond Ring (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Diamond King (J See)
4 Emperor Taizong (Saifudin)
5 Yulong Dream (K Nuh)
6 Zoffspeed (Murray)
7 Holy Grail (Moor)
8 Per Inpower
9 Maestro (S John)
10 Air Combat (van der Merwe)
Margins and time: 1½, 3¾, 2½, 1½, ½, ½, ¾, shd, 5¾ (1:00.05)
