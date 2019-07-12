Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 12, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Silver Sword (B Thompson)

2 Smoke And Mirrors (J Azzopardi)

3 Fast And Fearless (D Moor)

4 Street Cred (C Murray)

Margins and time: Ns, 1, 4¾ (1min 01.34sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Muraahib (V Duric) newcomer *

2 Storm Ryker (B Woodworth)

3 Runminderbinderrun (Thompson)

4 General Cheng (I Saifudin) blinkers

5 Be Humble (S Noh) blinkers-pacifiers

6 Clarton Treasure (CC Wong)

7 Mr Rockwell (Moor)

8 Sahara Eagle, 1,000m/blinkers

Margins and time: 7¾, 1¼, ¾, shd, ¾, 1, 3½ (1:00.33)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Nepean (Kellady) *

2 Loyalty Man (Azzopardi)

3 King's Speech (Duric)

4 McGregor (S Shafrizal)

5 Irving Lipschitz (Moor)

6 Lim's Mighty

Margins and time: 3½, ¾, ½, ¾, 2½ (1:00.20)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 I'm Incredible (Duric) *

2 Red Dawn (Kellady)

3 Count Me In Woodworth) *

4 Centenary Diamond (Rodd)

5 Lim's Pride (WH Kok)

6 Sun Marshal (Azzopardi)

7 Song To The Moon (JP van der Merwe)

8 Mr Coppola (Moor)

9 Secret Squirrel (Saifudin)

10 Hero Star (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 1¼, hd,¾, hd, ¾, 1½, ½, ½, 4½ (1:01.57)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 River Radiance (Rodd) *

2 Always Innocent *

3 Yulong Fire (Woodworth) *

4 Win Easy (Saifudin)

5 Invisible (Moor)

6 Achieved More (Wong)

7 Meryl (Murray)

8 El Primero (Azzopardi)

9 Buuraq (Thompson)

10 Hero In The Wind (M Zaki)

Margins and time: 1¾, hd, ¾, hd, ½, ½, ¾, 1¾, 4 (1:01.71)

