Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Silver Sword (B Thompson)
2 Smoke And Mirrors (J Azzopardi)
3 Fast And Fearless (D Moor)
4 Street Cred (C Murray)
Margins and time: Ns, 1, 4¾ (1min 01.34sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Muraahib (V Duric) newcomer *
2 Storm Ryker (B Woodworth)
3 Runminderbinderrun (Thompson)
4 General Cheng (I Saifudin) blinkers
5 Be Humble (S Noh) blinkers-pacifiers
6 Clarton Treasure (CC Wong)
7 Mr Rockwell (Moor)
8 Sahara Eagle, 1,000m/blinkers
Margins and time: 7¾, 1¼, ¾, shd, ¾, 1, 3½ (1:00.33)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Nepean (Kellady) *
2 Loyalty Man (Azzopardi)
3 King's Speech (Duric)
4 McGregor (S Shafrizal)
5 Irving Lipschitz (Moor)
6 Lim's Mighty
Margins and time: 3½, ¾, ½, ¾, 2½ (1:00.20)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 I'm Incredible (Duric) *
2 Red Dawn (Kellady)
3 Count Me In Woodworth) *
4 Centenary Diamond (Rodd)
5 Lim's Pride (WH Kok)
6 Sun Marshal (Azzopardi)
7 Song To The Moon (JP van der Merwe)
8 Mr Coppola (Moor)
9 Secret Squirrel (Saifudin)
10 Hero Star (CS Chin)
Margins and time: 1¼, hd,¾, hd, ¾, 1½, ½, ½, 4½ (1:01.57)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 River Radiance (Rodd) *
2 Always Innocent *
3 Yulong Fire (Woodworth) *
4 Win Easy (Saifudin)
5 Invisible (Moor)
6 Achieved More (Wong)
7 Meryl (Murray)
8 El Primero (Azzopardi)
9 Buuraq (Thompson)
10 Hero In The Wind (M Zaki)
Margins and time: 1¾, hd, ¾, hd, ½, ½, ¾, 1¾, 4 (1:01.71)
