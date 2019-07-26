Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
Pennywise beating Marine Treasure (No. 4) yesterday morning. PHOTO: STC
Jul 26, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Fountain Of Fame (D Moor)

2 Victory Joy (Z Zuriman)

3 Silver Sword (S Noh)

4 Coloniel Star (I Saifudin)

5 Tin's Machine (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: ½, nk, 5½, 22 (1min 02.07sec)

Duo look a cut above

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Classic Dragon (M Rodd) newcomer *

2 Mowgli (J Azzopardi) 1,000m/vet *

3 God Of War (JP van der Merwe) starting stall

4 Lim's Samurai, 1,000m/vet

5 Smash, blinkers-pacifiers

6 Super Tickets (Saifudin) 1,000m/blinkers

0 Evil Wesley, starting stall/stood

Sun Ares (N Zyrul) starting stall/stood

Margins and time: Shd, 8¾, 1½, 3¾, 38¾ (1:01.33)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Pennywise (T Krisna) *

2 Marine Treasure (J Powell) *

3 Al Green (Azzopardi)

4 Mokastar (Moor)

5 Twickenham (I Amirul)

6 Luck Of Friendship (CC Wong)

7 Bencoolen (V Duric)

8 Street Party (Rodd)

9 Sun Formation (Noh)

Margins and time: * d, ¾, nk, ½, 3¾, 2¼, ½ shd (1:00.81)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Kranji Gold (Krisna) *

2 Blitz Power (Zyrul) *

3 Larceny (Amirul) *

4 Yellow Jade Horse (Wong)

5 Gold Kingdom

6 Dreamweaver (Noh)

7 Larry (Duric)

Margins and time: 1¼, shd, hd, ¾, 1¼, 1 (1:00.48)

