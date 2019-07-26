Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Fountain Of Fame (D Moor)
2 Victory Joy (Z Zuriman)
3 Silver Sword (S Noh)
4 Coloniel Star (I Saifudin)
5 Tin's Machine (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: ½, nk, 5½, 22 (1min 02.07sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Classic Dragon (M Rodd) newcomer *
2 Mowgli (J Azzopardi) 1,000m/vet *
3 God Of War (JP van der Merwe) starting stall
4 Lim's Samurai, 1,000m/vet
5 Smash, blinkers-pacifiers
6 Super Tickets (Saifudin) 1,000m/blinkers
0 Evil Wesley, starting stall/stood
Sun Ares (N Zyrul) starting stall/stood
Margins and time: Shd, 8¾, 1½, 3¾, 38¾ (1:01.33)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Pennywise (T Krisna) *
2 Marine Treasure (J Powell) *
3 Al Green (Azzopardi)
4 Mokastar (Moor)
5 Twickenham (I Amirul)
6 Luck Of Friendship (CC Wong)
7 Bencoolen (V Duric)
8 Street Party (Rodd)
9 Sun Formation (Noh)
Margins and time: * d, ¾, nk, ½, 3¾, 2¼, ½ shd (1:00.81)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Kranji Gold (Krisna) *
2 Blitz Power (Zyrul) *
3 Larceny (Amirul) *
4 Yellow Jade Horse (Wong)
5 Gold Kingdom
6 Dreamweaver (Noh)
7 Larry (Duric)
Margins and time: 1¼, shd, hd, ¾, 1¼, 1 (1:00.48)
