Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Coming Through (S Noh) *
2 Eunos Ave Three (Z Zuriman)
3 Kadima
4 Libran Son (MM Firdaus)
5 Assassin (C Murray)
Margins and time: ½, ½, 3¼, 3 (1min 00.28sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Fame Star (B Woodworth) *
2 Augustano (R Iskandar) *
3 Luck Of Master (Noh)
4 Our Dynamite (M Ewe)
5 Heracross (M Zaki)
6 Rise
7 Evil Wesley (S John)
Margins and time: ½, hd, 14, 13¾, distance (1:00.98)
TRIAL 3
1 One World (Murray) *
2 Lim's Mystery *
3 The Iceman (J Azzopardi)
4 Secret Squirrel (J See)
5 Gold Crown
6 Standout (Ewe)
Margins and time: Nk, 1¼, 3, ½, 7¾ (1:001.78)
