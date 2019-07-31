Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 31, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Coming Through (S Noh) *

2 Eunos Ave Three (Z Zuriman)

3 Kadima

4 Libran Son (MM Firdaus)

5 Assassin (C Murray)

Margins and time: ½, ½, 3¼, 3 (1min 00.28sec)

Racing

Lim's Cruiser homeward bound

Related Stories

Gallops by Friday's runners

Young's horse looks Super Smart

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

TRIAL 2

1 Fame Star (B Woodworth) *

2 Augustano (R Iskandar) *

3 Luck Of Master (Noh)

4 Our Dynamite (M Ewe)

5 Heracross (M Zaki)

6 Rise

7 Evil Wesley (S John)

Margins and time: ½, hd, 14, 13¾, distance (1:00.98)

TRIAL 3

1 One World (Murray) *

2 Lim's Mystery *

3 The Iceman (J Azzopardi)

4 Secret Squirrel (J See)

5 Gold Crown

6 Standout (Ewe)

Margins and time: Nk, 1¼, 3, ½, 7¾ (1:001.78)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING