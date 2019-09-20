Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

E-mail this article

TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)

1 Celavi (L Beuzelin) ORT *

2 All Of Everything (M Nizar)

3 Ninetysix Warrior (S Noh)

4 I Am Beautiful (J Azzopardi)

5 Awesome Conqueror (I Saifudin)

6 Tin's Machine (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 2¾, 3½, 2¾, ½, 21, 16 (59.25sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Leatherhead (V Duric) *

2 I'm A Conqueror (Saifudin) *

3 Lim's Torpedo

4 Tiger Boss, starting stall

5 Clarton Fortune (A Syahir) starting stall

6 Lincoln County (Woodworth) newcomer

Margins and time: Hd, 7¾, ½, ¾, 3½ (59.92sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Siam Vipasiri (Beuzelin) *

2 Destroyer Eclipse (Duric) *

3 Gold Star (M Rodd) *

4 Lucky Lincoln (J Powell)

5 Dragon Duke (Woodworth)

6 Gold Strike (B Thompson)

Margins and time: 1½, shd, 1¼, 5¼, ns (1min 00.58sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Sea Dragon (TH Koh) *

2 Pindus (Duric) *

3 Golden Years (Azzopardi)

4 Super Tycoon (Thompson)

5 Hardcore (Rodd)

6 Geb Warrior (Woodworth)

Margins and time: ¾, 3, ½, 2¾, 2¾ (1:00.25)