Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT/PRACTICE)
1 Celavi (L Beuzelin) ORT *
2 All Of Everything (M Nizar)
3 Ninetysix Warrior (S Noh)
4 I Am Beautiful (J Azzopardi)
5 Awesome Conqueror (I Saifudin)
6 Tin's Machine (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 2¾, 3½, 2¾, ½, 21, 16 (59.25sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Leatherhead (V Duric) *
2 I'm A Conqueror (Saifudin) *
3 Lim's Torpedo
4 Tiger Boss, starting stall
5 Clarton Fortune (A Syahir) starting stall
6 Lincoln County (Woodworth) newcomer
Margins and time: Hd, 7¾, ½, ¾, 3½ (59.92sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Siam Vipasiri (Beuzelin) *
2 Destroyer Eclipse (Duric) *
3 Gold Star (M Rodd) *
4 Lucky Lincoln (J Powell)
5 Dragon Duke (Woodworth)
6 Gold Strike (B Thompson)
Margins and time: 1½, shd, 1¼, 5¼, ns (1min 00.58sec)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Sea Dragon (TH Koh) *
2 Pindus (Duric) *
3 Golden Years (Azzopardi)
4 Super Tycoon (Thompson)
5 Hardcore (Rodd)
6 Geb Warrior (Woodworth)
Margins and time: ¾, 3, ½, 2¾, 2¾ (1:00.25)
