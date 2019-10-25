Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)
1 Moongate Star (JP van der Merwe) *
2 Zygarde (D Moor)
3 Superior Coat (T Rehaizat)
4 Uluru (B Woodworth)
5 Tesoro Publico (CC Wong)
Margins and time: Nk, 11/2, 11/2, 11/4 (1min 62.84sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Resolution (L Beuzelin) starting stall *
2 Auspicious Day (A Collett) 1,000m/blinkers *
3 Ka Chance, 1,000m/blinkers/vet
4 Ma You Cai (I Azhar) 1,000m/blinkers
5 Eastern Victory (Wong) starting stall
6 Paz Animi (M Rodd) newcomer
7 Mr * ooper (Moor) starting stall
Margins and time: 11/4, shd, 43/4, 1, 1/2, 33/4 (1:02.40)
TRIAL 3 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Fight For Glory (M Nizar) *
2 Bright Almighty (Moor) newcomer
3 * orse King (J See)
4 Eddie Gray (J Azzopardi)
5 Aabir, 1,000m/blinkers
6 Winning Power (Azhar) blinkers
Margins and time: 4, 2, hd, 1/2, 3/4 (1:00.23)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Pennywise (B Thompson) *
2 * eliosphere (Azzopardi) *
3 Grand Koonta (Collett) *
4 Global Kid (J Powell)
5 Marine Treasure (M Kellady)
6 Per Inpower (S John)
7 Biraz
Margins and time: Shd, 1/2, 21/2, 2, 1/2, 103/4 (1:00.16)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Mr Exchequer (Kellady) *
2 Black Quail (R Zawari) *
3 Absolute Miracle (Collett) *
4 Star Bullett(S John) *
5 Dreamer Legend (N Zyrul)
6 Touch The Cloud
7 Runfinnrun (Thompson)
8 Clarton Palace
9 Watch Out Boss (CS Chin)
Margins and time: Shd, nk, shd, 1/2, 33/4, 3/4, 91/4, 91/4 (1:01.61)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Try Mak Mak *
2 * ealthy Star (Powell) *
3 Ningaloo (Woodworth)
4 Trafalgar (Thompson)
5 Tin's Machine
6 Artemisia (Chin)
7 Lim's Unique (Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 13/4, 31/4, 11/4, 111/4, 61/2, 11/2 (1:01.14)
