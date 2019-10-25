Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Pennywise (blue jacket) beating Heliosphere and Grand Koonta (in red) yesterday. PHOTO: STC
Oct 25, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)

1 Moongate Star (JP van der Merwe) *

2 Zygarde (D Moor)

3 Superior Coat (T Rehaizat)

4 Uluru (B Woodworth)

5 Tesoro Publico (CC Wong)

Margins and time: Nk, 11/2, 11/2, 11/4 (1min 62.84sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Resolution (L Beuzelin) starting stall *

2 Auspicious Day (A Collett) 1,000m/blinkers *

3 Ka Chance, 1,000m/blinkers/vet

4 Ma You Cai (I Azhar) 1,000m/blinkers

5 Eastern Victory (Wong) starting stall

6 Paz Animi (M Rodd) newcomer

7 Mr * ooper (Moor) starting stall

Margins and time: 11/4, shd, 43/4, 1, 1/2, 33/4 (1:02.40)

TRIAL 3 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Fight For Glory (M Nizar) *

2 Bright Almighty (Moor) newcomer

3 * orse King (J See)

4 Eddie Gray (J Azzopardi)

5 Aabir, 1,000m/blinkers

6 Winning Power (Azhar) blinkers

Margins and time: 4, 2, hd, 1/2, 3/4 (1:00.23)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Pennywise (B Thompson) *

2 * eliosphere (Azzopardi) *

3 Grand Koonta (Collett) *

4 Global Kid (J Powell)

5 Marine Treasure (M Kellady)

6 Per Inpower (S John)

7 Biraz

Margins and time: Shd, 1/2, 21/2, 2, 1/2, 103/4 (1:00.16)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Mr Exchequer (Kellady) *

2 Black Quail (R Zawari) *

3 Absolute Miracle (Collett) *

4 Star Bullett(S John) *

5 Dreamer Legend (N Zyrul)

6 Touch The Cloud

7 Runfinnrun (Thompson)

8 Clarton Palace

9 Watch Out Boss (CS Chin)

Margins and time: Shd, nk, shd, 1/2, 33/4, 3/4, 91/4, 91/4 (1:01.61)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Try Mak Mak *

2 * ealthy Star (Powell) *

3 Ningaloo (Woodworth)

4 Trafalgar (Thompson)

5 Tin's Machine

6 Artemisia (Chin)

7 Lim's Unique (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 13/4, 31/4, 11/4, 111/4, 61/2, 11/2 (1:01.14)

