Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)
1 Knight Love (J Azzopardi) *
2 Shepherd's Hymn (L Buezelin) *
3 Winning Monster (I Azhar)
4 Delicious (M Rodd)
5 Kakadu (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: ½, 5½, 2½, 5 (1min 01.74sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Star Shield (S John) newcomer *
2 Resolution (Beuzelin) starting stall *
3 Diamond Mine, starting stall *
4 Castle Queen (J See) 1,000m/vet
5 Thunder (D Moor) newcomer
6 Triple Trio (S Shafrizal) 1,000m/vet
0 River Treasure (Woodworth) starting stall/stood and took no part
Margins and time: Shd, nk, 4, nk, hd (1:02.39)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Wassergeist (Powell) *
2 Mister Yeoh (Rodd) *
3 Star Of Jupiter (V Duric) *
4 Restrained (Thompson)
5 My Dreamliner (Woodworth)
6 Passport To Rome (Kellady)
7 Calculation (A Collett)
8 King Louis (Moor)
Margins and time: ½, nk,¾, ¾, 4¾, 1¼, hd (1:00.07)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Aramaayo (Duric) *
2 Surge (Powell) *
3 Majestic Empress (T Krisna)
4 Mighty Kenny (JP van der Merwe)
5 Lim's Zoom
6 Bengl Lancer (M Lerner)
7 Don De La Vega (Thompson)
8 Centenary Diamond (Rodd)
Margins and time: ½, 4¾,¾, 3¾, shd, 1¼, 1¼ (1:00.90)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Rocket Star (Thompson) *
2 Pindus (Merwe) *
3 Hardcore (Rodd) *
4 Lim's Sphere (J Eaton)
5 Sun Order (Azzopardi)
6 Star Mercury (Lerner)
7 Morpheus (Zyrul)
8 Bounceback Ability
9 Hee's Forte
Margins and time: 1¾, 5¼, 1¼, 1, 2½, 4¼, ½ shd (1:00.13)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Water Rocket (Krisna) *
2 Buuraq (Beuzelin) *
3 Golden Dash (Thompson)
4 Dragonite (Zyrul)
5 Kruger (Kellady)
6 Fort Mustang (CC Wong)
7 Majesty Warrior (Lerner)
8 Lion Spirit (Azhar)
9 Fight My Way (Collett)
10 Storm Warning
Margins and time: ½, 4½, hd, 2½, 1½, ¾, 4¼, ½, 1 (1:00.52)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now