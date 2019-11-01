Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
Wassergeist (No. 4) beating Mister Yeoh (inside) and Star Of Jupiter in the fastest time of the morning in Trial 3 at Kranji yesterday.PHOTO: STC
Nov 01, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)

1 Knight Love (J Azzopardi) *

2 Shepherd's Hymn (L Buezelin) *

3 Winning Monster (I Azhar)

4 Delicious (M Rodd)

5 Kakadu (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: ½, 5½, 2½, 5 (1min 01.74sec)

Dazzle Gold, Red Rover set to shine again
Racing

Dazzle Gold, Red Rover set to shine again

Related Stories

Baby, Ben is So relieved

Big books of rides for Kranji debutante Eaton

Friday's South Africa Results

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Star Shield (S John) newcomer *

2 Resolution (Beuzelin) starting stall *

3 Diamond Mine, starting stall *

4 Castle Queen (J See) 1,000m/vet

5 Thunder (D Moor) newcomer

6 Triple Trio (S Shafrizal) 1,000m/vet

0 River Treasure (Woodworth) starting stall/stood and took no part

Margins and time: Shd, nk, 4, nk, hd (1:02.39)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Wassergeist (Powell) *

2 Mister Yeoh (Rodd) *

3 Star Of Jupiter (V Duric) *

4 Restrained (Thompson)

5 My Dreamliner (Woodworth)

6 Passport To Rome (Kellady)

7 Calculation (A Collett)

8 King Louis (Moor)

Margins and time: ½, nk,¾, ¾, 4¾, 1¼, hd (1:00.07)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Aramaayo (Duric) *

2 Surge (Powell) *

3 Majestic Empress (T Krisna)

4 Mighty Kenny (JP van der Merwe)

5 Lim's Zoom

6 Bengl Lancer (M Lerner)

7 Don De La Vega (Thompson)

8 Centenary Diamond (Rodd)

Margins and time: ½, 4¾,¾, 3¾, shd, 1¼, 1¼ (1:00.90)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Rocket Star (Thompson) *

2 Pindus (Merwe) *

3 Hardcore (Rodd) *

4 Lim's Sphere (J Eaton)

5 Sun Order (Azzopardi)

6 Star Mercury (Lerner)

7 Morpheus (Zyrul)

8 Bounceback Ability

9 Hee's Forte

Margins and time: 1¾, 5¼, 1¼, 1, 2½, 4¼, ½ shd (1:00.13)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Water Rocket (Krisna) *

2 Buuraq (Beuzelin) *

3 Golden Dash (Thompson)

4 Dragonite (Zyrul)

5 Kruger (Kellady)

6 Fort Mustang (CC Wong)

7 Majesty Warrior (Lerner)

8 Lion Spirit (Azhar)

9 Fight My Way (Collett)

10 Storm Warning

Margins and time: ½, 4½, hd, 2½, 1½, ¾, 4¼, ½, 1 (1:00.52)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING