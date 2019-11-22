Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 No Regrets (M Kellady) *
2 Hugo (B Thompson)
3 Absolvido (WH Kok) 1,000m/blinkers
4 Athletica (J Powell)
5 Star Shield
6 Heracross (D Moor)
7 Sun Princeps (CC Wong)
Margins and time: 2, nk, 2½, 1, 1, 10 (1min 00.52sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Meryl (A Collett) *
2 David's Star (B Woodworth) *
3 Overcoming (V Duric)
4 Mr Bacharach (Kellady)
5 Flying Yellow (I Azhar)
6 Standout (S Noh)
7 Theodore (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: ¾, ¾, 2, 1, ½, 1 (1:00.17)
