Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Yesterday&#039;s Kranji barrier trial results
Meryl getting up in the last bit to beat David's Star in the second trial at Kranji yesterday morning. PHOTO: STC
Nov 22, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 No Regrets (M Kellady) *

2 Hugo (B Thompson)

3 Absolvido (WH Kok) 1,000m/blinkers

4 Athletica (J Powell)

5 Star Shield

6 Heracross (D Moor)

7 Sun Princeps (CC Wong)

Margins and time: 2, nk, 2½, 1, 1, 10 (1min 00.52sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Meryl (A Collett) *

2 David's Star (B Woodworth) *

3 Overcoming (V Duric)

4 Mr Bacharach (Kellady)

5 Flying Yellow (I Azhar)

6 Standout (S Noh)

7 Theodore (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, 2, 1, ½, 1 (1:00.17)

