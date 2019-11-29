Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 29, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)

1 Paletas (V Duric) *

2 Enter The Dragon

3 Rocket Pegasus (B Thompson)

4 Miracle Fast (S Noh)

Margins and time: 41/2, 3/4, 11/2 (1min 00.85sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Pennywise (Duric) *

Racing

No Fun No Gain, My Dreamliner set for take-off

2 Chocante (M Kellady)

3 Wonderful Paint (A Collett)

4 Absolvido (B Mertens)

5 Sun Monarch (CC Wong)

6 Lim's Mighty (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 11/2, 31/2, 6, 31/4, 91/2 (1:01.80)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Bold Thruster (Duric) *

2 Elite Silverghost (D Moor)

3 Sierra Conqueror (CS Chin)

4 Restrained (JP van der Merwe)

5 Longhu (Kellady)

6 Majestic Empress (T Krisna)

7 Super Dynasty (Mertens)

Margins and time: 81/4, shd, shd, 1, 11/4, 53/4 (58.81sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Thomas De Lago (Wong) *

2 Simba (Noh) *

3 Pindus(Duric) *

4 Lucky Trio

5 Catch The Tiger (Kellady)

6 Salvador (Mertens)

7 Boom Almighty (Moor)

Margins and time: 3/4, 1, 1/2, 21/4, 1/2, 21/2 (1:00.32)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Golden Dash (Duric) *

2 Hotshots Slam (Kellady) *

3 Phaxe (T Krisna)

4 Majestic (I Azhar)

5 Superlative (M Rodd)

6 Tesoso Publico (Noh)

7 Fight For Glory (M Nizar)

8 Solitaire

Margins and time: 1/2, 31/2, 1/2, 1/2, ns, hd, 31/2 (1:00.29)

HORSE RACING