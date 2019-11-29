Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)
1 Paletas (V Duric) *
2 Enter The Dragon
3 Rocket Pegasus (B Thompson)
4 Miracle Fast (S Noh)
Margins and time: 41/2, 3/4, 11/2 (1min 00.85sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Pennywise (Duric) *
2 Chocante (M Kellady)
3 Wonderful Paint (A Collett)
4 Absolvido (B Mertens)
5 Sun Monarch (CC Wong)
6 Lim's Mighty (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 11/2, 31/2, 6, 31/4, 91/2 (1:01.80)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Bold Thruster (Duric) *
2 Elite Silverghost (D Moor)
3 Sierra Conqueror (CS Chin)
4 Restrained (JP van der Merwe)
5 Longhu (Kellady)
6 Majestic Empress (T Krisna)
7 Super Dynasty (Mertens)
Margins and time: 81/4, shd, shd, 1, 11/4, 53/4 (58.81sec)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Thomas De Lago (Wong) *
2 Simba (Noh) *
3 Pindus(Duric) *
4 Lucky Trio
5 Catch The Tiger (Kellady)
6 Salvador (Mertens)
7 Boom Almighty (Moor)
Margins and time: 3/4, 1, 1/2, 21/4, 1/2, 21/2 (1:00.32)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Golden Dash (Duric) *
2 Hotshots Slam (Kellady) *
3 Phaxe (T Krisna)
4 Majestic (I Azhar)
5 Superlative (M Rodd)
6 Tesoso Publico (Noh)
7 Fight For Glory (M Nizar)
8 Solitaire
Margins and time: 1/2, 31/2, 1/2, 1/2, ns, hd, 31/2 (1:00.29)
