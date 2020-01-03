Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Tesoro Privado was the fastest of eight trial winners at Kranji yesterday morning. PHOTO: STC
Jan 03, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL/PRACTICE)

1 Healthy Star (JP van der Merwe) *

2 Shanti (L Beuzelin) ORT

3 Stormy View (T Krisna)

4 King's Command (M Kellady)

5 Enforce (N Zyrul)

6 Declare War (V Duric)

7 El Macho (M Rodd) ORT

8 Artemisia Of Caria (CS Chin) ORT

Margins and time: 11/4, 1/2, 8, ns, 11/4, 31/4, 9 (1min 00.95sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Field Marshal (Rodd) *

2 So Hi Class (Beuzelin) *

3 I Am The Star (Duric) *

4 Verizon (K A'Isisuhairi) 1,000m/vet

5 Strong N Powerful

6 Hero Star (Chin) 1,000m/vet

7 Eastern Victory (CC Wong) starting stall

Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, 81/4, 1/2, 1, 491/4 (1:01.41)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Tesoro Privado (ZX Tan) *

2 Autumn Rush (WH Kok) *

3 Countofmontecristo (M Nizar)

4 Eye Guy (Beuzelin)

5 Lim's Dream (Chin) *

6 Mr Hooper (D Moor)

7 Athletica (J Powell)

8 Centenary Diamond (Rodd)

Margins and time: 13/4, hd, 1, 11/4, 21/4, 21/2, hd (1:00.15)

TRIAL4 (PRACTICE)

1 Restrained (Krisna) *

2 Spirit Of Big Bang (Moor) *

3 Implement (Duric)

4 Rule The World (Kellady)

5 Global Kid (Powell)

6 Pax Animi (Rodd)

7 Romantic

8 Billy Britain (Wong)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, hd, hd, 13/4, hd, nk (1:01.98)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Rise Of Empire (Duric) *

2 Resolution (Beuzelin)

3 Gentlemen Agreement (Kellady) *

4 Mighty Emperor (Krisna)

5 Runfinnrun (Rodd)

6 Don De La Vega (Merwe)

7 Highgate (A Collett)

8 Thunder (Moor)

9 Perfect (Chin)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 2, hd, 31/2, 3, 11/4, 6 (1:01.08)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Uncle Lucky (Zyrul)

2 Leatherhead (Krisna) *

3 Clarton Treasure (Moor)

4 Happy Lucky Star (Duric) *

5 Runminderbinderrun (A'isisuhairi)

6 Circuit Star (Merwe)

7 Gold Reward (Rodd)

8 Destiny Child (Kellady)

9 Bencoolen (Beuzelin)

Margins and time: 11/4, 1, 3/4, 1, shd, 4, 1 1/4 (1:01.30)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Mings Man (Zyrul)

2 Copacabana (Rodd)

3 Bear Witness (Beuzelin)

4 Dreamer Legend (Powell)

5 Trafalgar (Duric)

6 Household Dynasty

7 Lim's Pride (Kok)

8 Fast And Fearless (Moor)

9 Come And ake All (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 1/2, 13/4, 13/4, 3/4, 11/4, 11/2, 11/4 (1:02.25)

TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)

1 Zahir (A'Isisuhairi)

2 Lucky Red

3 Kharisma (Powell)

4 Superlative (Merwe)

5 Fight My Way (Zyrul)

6 Gold Company (Rodd)

7 Lim's Spin (Duric)

8 Miracle Time (Beuzelin)

Margins and time: 13/4, 33/4, hd, 1/2, 11/2, 3/4, hd (1:03.11)

