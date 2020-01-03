Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL/PRACTICE)
1 Healthy Star (JP van der Merwe) *
2 Shanti (L Beuzelin) ORT
3 Stormy View (T Krisna)
4 King's Command (M Kellady)
5 Enforce (N Zyrul)
6 Declare War (V Duric)
7 El Macho (M Rodd) ORT
8 Artemisia Of Caria (CS Chin) ORT
Margins and time: 11/4, 1/2, 8, ns, 11/4, 31/4, 9 (1min 00.95sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Field Marshal (Rodd) *
2 So Hi Class (Beuzelin) *
3 I Am The Star (Duric) *
4 Verizon (K A'Isisuhairi) 1,000m/vet
5 Strong N Powerful
6 Hero Star (Chin) 1,000m/vet
7 Eastern Victory (CC Wong) starting stall
Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, 81/4, 1/2, 1, 491/4 (1:01.41)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Tesoro Privado (ZX Tan) *
2 Autumn Rush (WH Kok) *
3 Countofmontecristo (M Nizar)
4 Eye Guy (Beuzelin)
5 Lim's Dream (Chin) *
6 Mr Hooper (D Moor)
7 Athletica (J Powell)
8 Centenary Diamond (Rodd)
Margins and time: 13/4, hd, 1, 11/4, 21/4, 21/2, hd (1:00.15)
TRIAL4 (PRACTICE)
1 Restrained (Krisna) *
2 Spirit Of Big Bang (Moor) *
3 Implement (Duric)
4 Rule The World (Kellady)
5 Global Kid (Powell)
6 Pax Animi (Rodd)
7 Romantic
8 Billy Britain (Wong)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, hd, hd, 13/4, hd, nk (1:01.98)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Rise Of Empire (Duric) *
2 Resolution (Beuzelin)
3 Gentlemen Agreement (Kellady) *
4 Mighty Emperor (Krisna)
5 Runfinnrun (Rodd)
6 Don De La Vega (Merwe)
7 Highgate (A Collett)
8 Thunder (Moor)
9 Perfect (Chin)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 2, hd, 31/2, 3, 11/4, 6 (1:01.08)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Uncle Lucky (Zyrul)
2 Leatherhead (Krisna) *
3 Clarton Treasure (Moor)
4 Happy Lucky Star (Duric) *
5 Runminderbinderrun (A'isisuhairi)
6 Circuit Star (Merwe)
7 Gold Reward (Rodd)
8 Destiny Child (Kellady)
9 Bencoolen (Beuzelin)
Margins and time: 11/4, 1, 3/4, 1, shd, 4, 1 1/4 (1:01.30)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Mings Man (Zyrul)
2 Copacabana (Rodd)
3 Bear Witness (Beuzelin)
4 Dreamer Legend (Powell)
5 Trafalgar (Duric)
6 Household Dynasty
7 Lim's Pride (Kok)
8 Fast And Fearless (Moor)
9 Come And ake All (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 1/2, 13/4, 13/4, 3/4, 11/4, 11/2, 11/4 (1:02.25)
TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)
1 Zahir (A'Isisuhairi)
2 Lucky Red
3 Kharisma (Powell)
4 Superlative (Merwe)
5 Fight My Way (Zyrul)
6 Gold Company (Rodd)
7 Lim's Spin (Duric)
8 Miracle Time (Beuzelin)
Margins and time: 13/4, 33/4, hd, 1/2, 11/2, 3/4, hd (1:03.11)
