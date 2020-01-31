Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jan 31, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RCE TRIAL)

1 Knight Love (L Beuzelin) *

2 Lady Fast (S Noh) *

3 Crystal Dragon (R Maia)

4 Gunmetal Grey (AB Riduan)

5 Flying Ebony (M Ewe)

6 Wind Rhapsody (M Zaki)

Circuit Star should shine again

7 Black Taipan (M Rodd)

Margins and time: Nk, 5, 1¼, ½, 2½, 3¼ (1min 01.05sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Whistling Win (CS Chin) 1,000m/blinkers *

2 Diamond Rush (S John) newcomer *

3 Elite Silverghost (M Lerner) starting stall *

4 Athletica (M Kellady) starting stall

5 Super Speed (WH Kok) 1,000m/blinkers

6 Auspicious Day (A Collett) starting stall

7 Communication (D Moor) starting stall

Margins and time: ½, 2, ½, ¾, 8¾, 6½ (1:01.88)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Eye Guy (R Munger) *

2 Black Jade (Moor) *

3 Ararat Lady (Rodd)

4 Aramaayo (Kellady)

5 Real Success (Moloney)

6 Safeer (Beuzelin)

7 Destroyer Eclipse (Merwe)

8 King Louis (V Duric)

9 Dicton (Collett)

Margins and time: ½, ½, ¾,¾, hd, ns, 1¾, ½ (1:00.23)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Mighty Kenny (T Krisna) *

2 Churchill (Duric) *

3 Lonhro Gold (Moloney) *

4 Pindus (Munger)

5 Siam Blue Vanda (Beuzelin)

6 Sacred Sham

7 Super Pins

8 Atlas (Rodd)

9 Gold City (Collett)

Margins and time: 1½, ¾, nk, 1¾, shd, 1, 2¼, nk, (1:00.61)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Water Rocket (Munger) *

2 I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin) *

3 Field Marshal (Rodd) *

4 On Line (Moor) *

5 Keng Mak Mak (N Zyrul)

6 Tyson (M Lerner) *

7 Basilisk (J See)

8 Don De La Vega (Moloney)

9 JK Formidable (Merwe)

Margins and time: Shd, nk, ns,½, hd, 2½, ns, 5 (1:01.63)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Lucky Tiger (Lerner)

2 Fireworks (Moloney)

3 Mercurial Turn (Beuzelin)

4 Enforce (Zyrul)

5 Lim's Ripple (Kok)

6 Capone (Rodd)

7 Free Fallin' (Kellady)

8 Where She's Happy (Collett)

Margins and time: Nk, ½, ½, nk, ¾, ½, 1¾ (1:02.19)

