Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RCE TRIAL)
1 Knight Love (L Beuzelin) *
2 Lady Fast (S Noh) *
3 Crystal Dragon (R Maia)
4 Gunmetal Grey (AB Riduan)
5 Flying Ebony (M Ewe)
6 Wind Rhapsody (M Zaki)
7 Black Taipan (M Rodd)
Margins and time: Nk, 5, 1¼, ½, 2½, 3¼ (1min 01.05sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Whistling Win (CS Chin) 1,000m/blinkers *
2 Diamond Rush (S John) newcomer *
3 Elite Silverghost (M Lerner) starting stall *
4 Athletica (M Kellady) starting stall
5 Super Speed (WH Kok) 1,000m/blinkers
6 Auspicious Day (A Collett) starting stall
7 Communication (D Moor) starting stall
Margins and time: ½, 2, ½, ¾, 8¾, 6½ (1:01.88)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Eye Guy (R Munger) *
2 Black Jade (Moor) *
3 Ararat Lady (Rodd)
4 Aramaayo (Kellady)
5 Real Success (Moloney)
6 Safeer (Beuzelin)
7 Destroyer Eclipse (Merwe)
8 King Louis (V Duric)
9 Dicton (Collett)
Margins and time: ½, ½, ¾,¾, hd, ns, 1¾, ½ (1:00.23)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Mighty Kenny (T Krisna) *
2 Churchill (Duric) *
3 Lonhro Gold (Moloney) *
4 Pindus (Munger)
5 Siam Blue Vanda (Beuzelin)
6 Sacred Sham
7 Super Pins
8 Atlas (Rodd)
9 Gold City (Collett)
Margins and time: 1½, ¾, nk, 1¾, shd, 1, 2¼, nk, (1:00.61)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Water Rocket (Munger) *
2 I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin) *
3 Field Marshal (Rodd) *
4 On Line (Moor) *
5 Keng Mak Mak (N Zyrul)
6 Tyson (M Lerner) *
7 Basilisk (J See)
8 Don De La Vega (Moloney)
9 JK Formidable (Merwe)
Margins and time: Shd, nk, ns,½, hd, 2½, ns, 5 (1:01.63)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Lucky Tiger (Lerner)
2 Fireworks (Moloney)
3 Mercurial Turn (Beuzelin)
4 Enforce (Zyrul)
5 Lim's Ripple (Kok)
6 Capone (Rodd)
7 Free Fallin' (Kellady)
8 Where She's Happy (Collett)
Margins and time: Nk, ½, ½, nk, ¾, ½, 1¾ (1:02.19)
