Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Mardoona (L Beuzelin) *
2 Kharisma (J Powell) *
3 Just Stars (A Collett)
4 Leggenda (V Duric)
5 Bethlehem (T Rehaizat)
6 Gold Rush (M Lerner)
Margins and time: 1/2, shd, 1, 5, shd (1 min 01.86 sec)
TRAIL 2
1 Elite Waterghost (Beuzelin) *
2 I'm A Conqueror (R Munger)
3 Mega Gold (M Rodd) *
4 Super Pins (CS Chin)
5 Terrific
6 Breathe Fire (Lerner)
7 Galvarino
8 Hephaestus (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 13/4, 4, 43/4, 43/4 (1:01.36)
TRIAL 3
1 Gingerella (Beuzelin) *
2 Skywalk (Rodd) *
3 Nova Vocal (Zyrul)
4 Dragon Duke (Chin)
5 King Louis (Munger)
6 Black Jade (Collett)
7 I'm Incredible (Duric)
8 Star Of Jupiter (M Kellady)
Margins and time: Nk, 11/4, 11/4, 1/2, shd, 1/2, nk (59.79sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Pindus (Munger) *
2 Limited Edition (Zyrul)
3 Yulong Green (Duric)
4 Kiss Your Song (Powell)
5 Zero To Hero (S John)
6 Harbour Approach (Beuzelin)
7 Wonderful Knight (D Beasley)
8 The August (Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 3/4, 3/4, 1/2, 1, 3/4, shd, 1/2 (1:01.30)
TRIAL 5
1 Super Power (Munger)*
2 Thomas De Lago (Beuzelin)*
3 Star Bullet (John)
4 Flak Jacket (Kellady)
5 Bitcoin King (R Lim)
6 Howl (Chin)
7 Foremost (S Noh)
8 Nineteen Star (Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 13/4, 1, 23/4, 3/4, 3/4, 4, 43/4 (1:00.98)
TRIAL 6
1 Sweet Angeline (Munger) *
2 Knight Love (Beuzelin) *
3 Stormy View (R Maia)
4 Spur Me On (Noh)
5 Miracle Time
6 Vetri (Chin)
7 Evil Speedo (Rehaizat)
8 Ocean Eleven (Lim)
9 Shine Almighty (Lerner)
Margins and time: 31/4, 3/4, 53/4, 1/2, 1/2, 3, 1/2, 11 (1:00.22)
