Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 27, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Mardoona (L Beuzelin) *

2 Kharisma (J Powell) *

3 Just Stars (A Collett)

4 Leggenda (V Duric)

5 Bethlehem (T Rehaizat)

6 Gold Rush (M Lerner)

Toosbies can go one better

Margins and time: 1/2, shd, 1, 5, shd (1 min 01.86 sec)

TRAIL 2

1 Elite Waterghost (Beuzelin) *

2 I'm A Conqueror (R Munger)

3 Mega Gold (M Rodd) *

4 Super Pins (CS Chin)

5 Terrific

6 Breathe Fire (Lerner)

7 Galvarino

8 Hephaestus (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 13/4, 4, 43/4, 43/4 (1:01.36)

TRIAL 3

1 Gingerella (Beuzelin) *

2 Skywalk (Rodd) *

3 Nova Vocal (Zyrul)

4 Dragon Duke (Chin)

5 King Louis (Munger)

6 Black Jade (Collett)

7 I'm Incredible (Duric)

8 Star Of Jupiter (M Kellady)

Margins and time: Nk, 11/4, 11/4, 1/2, shd, 1/2, nk (59.79sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Pindus (Munger) *

2 Limited Edition (Zyrul)

3 Yulong Green (Duric)

4 Kiss Your Song (Powell)

5 Zero To Hero (S John)

6 Harbour Approach (Beuzelin)

7 Wonderful Knight (D Beasley)

8 The August (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 3/4, 3/4, 1/2, 1, 3/4, shd, 1/2 (1:01.30)

TRIAL 5

1 Super Power (Munger)*

2 Thomas De Lago (Beuzelin)*

3 Star Bullet (John)

4 Flak Jacket (Kellady)

5 Bitcoin King (R Lim)

6 Howl (Chin)

7 Foremost (S Noh)

8 Nineteen Star (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 13/4, 1, 23/4, 3/4, 3/4, 4, 43/4 (1:00.98)

TRIAL 6

1 Sweet Angeline (Munger) *

2 Knight Love (Beuzelin) *

3 Stormy View (R Maia)

4 Spur Me On (Noh)

5 Miracle Time

6 Vetri (Chin)

7 Evil Speedo (Rehaizat)

8 Ocean Eleven (Lim)

9 Shine Almighty (Lerner)

Margins and time: 31/4, 3/4, 53/4, 1/2, 1/2, 3, 1/2, 11 (1:00.22)

