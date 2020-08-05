Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Ace Sovereign (M Lerner)
2 Joju (J See)
3 Zermatt (R Maia)
4 Golden Way (V Duric)
Margins and time: Ns, 3¾, ¾ (1min 01.83sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Master Ryker (K Hakim)
2 Universal Empire
3 Alexander Horatio (Maia)
4 Avocado (Lerner)
Margins and time: 4½, ½, ½ (1:02.40)
TRIAL 3
1 Bold Thruster (L Beuzelin)
2 Sacred Gift (Hakim)
3 Tax Free (I Saifudin)
4 Yulong Jazz (WW Cheah)
5 Sacred Rebel
6 Black Jade Prac (M Nizar)
Margins and time: Nk, 3¾, 1¾, 2¾, 6¼ (1:00.10)
TRIAL 4
1 Our Secret Weapon (Duric)
2 David's Star (M Ewe)
3 Take A Chance (Maia)
4 Smooth Operator (CK Ng)
5 Supreme Happiness (T Rehaizat)
6 Qilin Top Form (TH Koh)
Margins and time: ½, 3¼, 14¾, ¾, 8¾ (1:01.09)
