Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Aug 05, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Ace Sovereign (M Lerner)

2 Joju (J See)

3 Zermatt (R Maia)

4 Golden Way (V Duric)

Margins and time: Ns, 3¾, ¾ (1min 01.83sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Master Ryker (K Hakim)

2 Universal Empire

3 Alexander Horatio (Maia)

4 Avocado (Lerner)

Margins and time: 4½, ½, ½ (1:02.40)

TRIAL 3

1 Bold Thruster (L Beuzelin)

2 Sacred Gift (Hakim)

3 Tax Free (I Saifudin)

4 Yulong Jazz (WW Cheah)

5 Sacred Rebel

6 Black Jade Prac (M Nizar)

Margins and time: Nk, 3¾, 1¾, 2¾, 6¼ (1:00.10)

TRIAL 4

1 Our Secret Weapon (Duric)

2 David's Star (M Ewe)

3 Take A Chance (Maia)

4 Smooth Operator (CK Ng)

5 Supreme Happiness (T Rehaizat)

6 Qilin Top Form (TH Koh)

Margins and time: ½, 3¼, 14¾, ¾, 8¾ (1:01.09)

