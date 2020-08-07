Racing

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Countofmontecristo winning Trial 3 impressively yesterday. PHOTO: STC
Aug 07, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Crystal Star (L Beuzelin)

2 Uplink (B Woodworth)

3 Valor Excelus

Margins and time: ¾, 4 (1min 03.86sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Yulong Fast Steed (R Maia) *

2 Star Bullet (S John)

3 Tiger Leap (WH Kok)

4 Sincerely (Beuzelin)

5 Easy Does It (R Munger)

6 Cru Bourgeois (MM Cheah)

7 Red Claw (CS Chin)

8 Provan

Margins and time: 3, 2¾, nk, 2¼, ¾, 15¾, 8 (59.83)

TRIAL 3

1 Countofmontecristo (Beuzelin) *

2 Zac Kasa (R Maia) *

3 Fame Star *

4 Sun Marshal (Munger)

5 Star Of Jupiter (K A'Isisuhairi)

6 Trumpy (V Duric)

7 Nepean (M Kellady)

8 Exceed Natural (I Azhar)

9 Dicton (JP van der Merwe)

Margins and time: Nk, shd, ½, 3½, 4¾, hd, 1¼, hd (59.18)

TRIAL 4

1 Lord Of Cloud (Woodworth) *

2 Frey (Merwe) *

3 Be Bee (Kellady)

4 Centenary Diamond (Duric)

5 Grand Koonta (Beuzelin)

6 Mr Exchequer (A'Isisuhairi)

7 Don De La Vega (Maia)

8 Rambo

9 Saturno Spring (Chin)

10 Despacito (M Nizar)

Margins and time: ½, ns, 1, 1, 2½, 1¼, 8¾, nk, 4¾ (1:00.28)

TRIAL 5

1 Gentlemen Agreement (Kellady) *

2 Supermax (John) *

3 Elite Silverghost (A'Isisuhairi)

4 Baffert (Duric)

5 Flying Tourbillon (Maia)

6 Circuit Star (Merwe)

7 Perfect (T Rehaizat)

8 Natureisspeaking (M Ewe)

9 Bitcoin King 10 Vetri

Margins and time: Ns, 1½, 1½, ns, 1, 3¼, 1, hd, 5¼ (1:00.66)

TRIAL 6

1 M Eleven

2 Moon Charm (ZX Tan)

3 Easy South East (Chin)

4 Lim's Travel

5 Attention (Maia)

6 Communication (Rehaizat)

7 River Happiness

8 Ningaloo (Woodworth)

9 Dawning Gold (Merwe)

Margins and time: Hd, 2¾, 4, ns, ½, 2, ¾, 1½ (1:01.97)

TRIAL 7

1 Tuesday (Beuzelin) *

2 Real Efecto (Woodworth) *

3 Boomba (Maia)

4 Super Atas (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Almalek (S Shafrizal)

6 Kwoi Hoi (Duric)

7 Superman

8 Bethlehem (Merwe)

9 Lim's Wish (Chin)

Margins and time: Hd, 4¾, 3½, shd, 1½, ¾, 1¼, ¾ (1:00.84)

