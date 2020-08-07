Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Crystal Star (L Beuzelin)
2 Uplink (B Woodworth)
3 Valor Excelus
Margins and time: ¾, 4 (1min 03.86sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Yulong Fast Steed (R Maia) *
2 Star Bullet (S John)
3 Tiger Leap (WH Kok)
4 Sincerely (Beuzelin)
5 Easy Does It (R Munger)
6 Cru Bourgeois (MM Cheah)
7 Red Claw (CS Chin)
8 Provan
Margins and time: 3, 2¾, nk, 2¼, ¾, 15¾, 8 (59.83)
TRIAL 3
1 Countofmontecristo (Beuzelin) *
2 Zac Kasa (R Maia) *
3 Fame Star *
4 Sun Marshal (Munger)
5 Star Of Jupiter (K A'Isisuhairi)
6 Trumpy (V Duric)
7 Nepean (M Kellady)
8 Exceed Natural (I Azhar)
9 Dicton (JP van der Merwe)
Margins and time: Nk, shd, ½, 3½, 4¾, hd, 1¼, hd (59.18)
TRIAL 4
1 Lord Of Cloud (Woodworth) *
2 Frey (Merwe) *
3 Be Bee (Kellady)
4 Centenary Diamond (Duric)
5 Grand Koonta (Beuzelin)
6 Mr Exchequer (A'Isisuhairi)
7 Don De La Vega (Maia)
8 Rambo
9 Saturno Spring (Chin)
10 Despacito (M Nizar)
Margins and time: ½, ns, 1, 1, 2½, 1¼, 8¾, nk, 4¾ (1:00.28)
TRIAL 5
1 Gentlemen Agreement (Kellady) *
2 Supermax (John) *
3 Elite Silverghost (A'Isisuhairi)
4 Baffert (Duric)
5 Flying Tourbillon (Maia)
6 Circuit Star (Merwe)
7 Perfect (T Rehaizat)
8 Natureisspeaking (M Ewe)
9 Bitcoin King 10 Vetri
Margins and time: Ns, 1½, 1½, ns, 1, 3¼, 1, hd, 5¼ (1:00.66)
TRIAL 6
1 M Eleven
2 Moon Charm (ZX Tan)
3 Easy South East (Chin)
4 Lim's Travel
5 Attention (Maia)
6 Communication (Rehaizat)
7 River Happiness
8 Ningaloo (Woodworth)
9 Dawning Gold (Merwe)
Margins and time: Hd, 2¾, 4, ns, ½, 2, ¾, 1½ (1:01.97)
TRIAL 7
1 Tuesday (Beuzelin) *
2 Real Efecto (Woodworth) *
3 Boomba (Maia)
4 Super Atas (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Almalek (S Shafrizal)
6 Kwoi Hoi (Duric)
7 Superman
8 Bethlehem (Merwe)
9 Lim's Wish (Chin)
Margins and time: Hd, 4¾, 3½, shd, 1½, ¾, 1¼, ¾ (1:00.84)
